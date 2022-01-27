Three area lawmakers have signed onto a bill to restrict dispensing of abortion-inducing drugs.
Reps. Chad Ingels, R-Randalia, Anne Osmundson, R-Clayton County, and Sandy Salmon, R-Black Hawk County, are co-sponsors on the legislation introduced on Wednesday.
The bill, House File 2119, would prohibit a person from dispensing an abortion-inducing drug to a patient in Iowa for that purpose unless the drug is dispensed directly to a patient in a clinic, medical office or hospital.
Violators would be guilty of a serious misdemeanor punishable by up to one year in jail and a fine between $430 and $2,600.
The bill has been sent to a subcommittee of Osmundson and Reps. Shannon Lundgren, R-Dubuque and Wessel-Kroeschell, D-Story County.
In 2015, the Iowa Supreme Court declared rules by the Iowa Board of Medicine that required a physician’s physical presence during multiple steps of prescribing and administering abortion-inducing drugs were unconstitutional. The use of live video-conferencing during the process — telemedicine — was discussed in the court’s opinion.
The American Civil Liberties Union of Iowa, Iowa Coalition Against Domestic Violence, Planned Parenthood of Iowa have registered its opposition to the new bill.
Iowans for Life, The Iowa Catholic Conference, and The Family Leader organization has registered in favor.
The Iowa Department of Human Services, The Board of Regents, and the Iowa Pharmacy Association has registered as undecided.
Lundgren is the lead sponsor. Other sponsors include Republican Reps. Lee Hein, of Jones County; Carter Nordman, of Dallas County; Dean Fisher, of Tama County; Robert Bacon, of Story County; Steven Bradley, of Jones County; Martin Graber, of Lee County; Dennis Bush, of Cherokee County; Gary Mohr, of Scott County; Jeff Shipley, of Van Buren County; Cecil Dolecheck, of Ringgold County; Tom Jeneary, of Plymouth; Jon Jacobson, of Pottawattamie County; Skyler Wheeler, of Sioux County; Jane Bloomingdale, of Worth County; Cherielynn Westrich, of Wapello County; John Wills, of Dickinson County and Brian Best, of Carroll County.