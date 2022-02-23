An area man is facing felony charges for allegedly not completing the sale of a portable building but keeping the cash.
Ethan Lee Palmer, 47, is charged in Fayette County District Court with second-degree theft, a Class D felony. If convicted, he could face up to five years in prison.
Court documents list an Oelwein residence and then later a Decorah mailing address.
According to court documents, Palmer had advertised a 10-by-12-foot portable building for sale and told an interested party that he needed $2,750 up front to pay his employees and he would deliver the building.
“The victim met the defendant on Hwy. 3 on (July 22, 2021) and paid for said building,” says the criminal complaint. “As of today (Feb. 12, 2022) the defendant has failed to deliver or let victim pick up the said building or return monies like requested by victim. The defendant has stopped communicating with the victim as of (Nov. 18, 2021).”
A warrant for Palmer’s arrest was issued Feb. 14, and he was arrested by Oelwein Police on Feb. 19.
Despite Palmer reporting to the court that he has no employment, no income, and no assets, the court questioned him about his financial situation and concluded he is not indigent and does not qualify for court-appointed counsel.
A preliminary hearing is scheduled for 11 a.m., March 14.