At their recent annual meeting in Des Moines, the Iowa Hospital Association (IHA) bestowed its “Hospital Heroes” Awards for 2022, which reflect an exclusive group that included seven representatives of the MercyOne system. Among those receiving the honor was Medical Director of Cornerstone Family Practice Clinic in Guttenberg Michele Dikkers, who identified the honor as “a group effort,” giving credit to “a lot of great people that I work with.”
Dikkers, who grew up on a farm outside Strawberry Point, graduated from Kirksville College of Osteopathic Medicine in 1995 before completing her residency at Des Moines General Hospital in 1998. Currently also serving as the Chair of the Clayton County Board of Health, Dikkers later returned to northeastern Iowa, a region she holds in the highest esteem. “Rural areas have always held a special place in my heart,” she said. This connection to her native region includes time spent in Oelwein, a city, she said, which, for her, “is not unfamiliar territory.”
The IHA’s Hospital Heroes award recognizes “outstanding hospital employees who go above and beyond the call of duty with no expectation of award or recognition.” In Dikkers’s case, it was the broad and exceptional leadership she displayed during the height of the COVID-19 pandemic that catapulted her into the purview of the IHA.
When the pandemic struck in March 2020, Dikkers recalled, people throughout the area were desperate for guidance and answers. It was “a confusing time,” she said. Given her role in the medical community, the sudden demand for leadership quickly fell to her, responsibilities leading her to grab that mantle and work to ease the fears and uncertainties she was witnessing among those around her.
With this as her goal, Dikkers began writing.
What followed was a total of nearly 35 articles which appeared weekly between April and December 2020 in local print and on online platforms such as Facebook. These articles were composed, Dikkers explained, in an effort to allay public concerns and help reassure the community during what was a whirlwind and frightening period. Attempting to convey complex medical topics in layman’s terms for the broadest possible consumption, Dikkers’s writing allowed her to bring a modicum of stability and assurance to a frantic public, akin to President Roosevelt’s fireside radio chats during the Great Depression.
These articles were often direct and marked by transparency, as the medical community, itself, lacked the complete answers many sought. From those delving further into the science of the pandemic to ones asking for patience as health professionals continued to learn more about the situation, the greatest accomplishment of these articles, Dikkers said, was “to give people a way to learn that wasn’t overwhelming.”
These regular articles ended at the close of 2020 only because of more urgent demands on her time, with, as Dikkers recalled, she and her staff becoming “knee deep in COVID patients” soon thereafter.
With her exploding caseload of suffering and frightened patients as a backdrop, Dikkers, in her positions of institutional and county leadership, was also an essential participant in a number of weekly meetings aimed at stemming the rising tide. One of these, which became especially vital once the first vaccines became available, included Clayton County’s Health Department along with area pharmacies and clinics. Among the questions needing to be addressed, as Dikkers remembered, was “how do we dispense vaccines? Who gets them?”
With such urgent and important questions requiring answers, it was crucial that the needs of as many people as possible throughout the county were considered and that everyone, through the various pharmacies and clinics, was given a voice. In explaining her thinking, Dikkers said, these meetings were “about the people of the county,” which, for her, made broad representation a necessity. Bringing together these interested groups was also vital in that it helped “make it a coordinated response, with no duplication of effort.”
Another direction in which Dikkers was pulled was the need to lead and manage her own staff and medical facility, as questions related, for example, to the immediate impact of the newest recommendations and treatments or how to disperse and manage the limited personal protective equipment (PPE) the facility received came to the fore, ones that had no simple answers. A key goal of these internal meetings, Dikkers noted, was to put in place “as much preparedness as we could,” in light of the overwhelming uncertainty the situation introduced.
Along with this came the often heartbreaking realities of dealing with severely ill patients in a small-town, rural hospital, which made considerations such as the number of beds available for COVID patients of the utmost importance. “There would be times we needed to care for critically ill patients, but we had no ICU or critical care capacity,” Dikkers said. “We have little urgent care, like a city does.”
She also recalled a few of the worst moments when a critical patient couldn’t be moved to another facility quickly enough. “Sometimes it was too late,” she said. “That was tough to handle.”
These grim, life-or-death reckonings were especially difficult because, operating in a small, family-oriented rural community, “we were taking care of people we know,” she said.
As Dikkers explained, throughout this period, her facility did its best to funnel all ill patients to designated areas or special clinics in an effort to separate them from the healthy visitors, which made for a difficult situation for both groups of constituents. “It was a struggle for all our patients,” Dikkers said.
Amidst all of this uncertainty and sorrow, the selflessness and cooperation displayed by the medical providers and clinical and support staff emerged as a beacon of hope and inspiration during an otherwise dark time. From her facility’s doctors to its nurses to its housekeeping staff and beyond, Dikkers had a front-row seat from which she witnessed, time and again, people generously and courageously give of themselves, sacrificing their scheduled time off to come in and assist with the crush of patients.
“It was amazing to watch all our staff jump in,” Dikkers said reverently. “Lots gave of their time.”
For Dikkers, managing this reality extended well into 2021 as the pandemic continued to run its course and devastate the public. It wasn’t until late summer of last year that some semblance of the old routine returned. “It’s been a blur,” Dikkers admitted, looking back, while at the same time also explaining that she and those throughout her facility and county are ready should another COVID spike occur this winter, as it did last.
About her recent award, Dikkers said she was grateful to be selected and nominated for the recognition by her peers. “It’s kind of overwhelming,” she said. “I am very honored,” she continued, while also noting, “but we are just doing what we do.”
In such catastrophic cases, she concluded, “You can’t shut the door and ignore it. You have to deal with it,” something she and those she leads recently demonstrated in extraordinary, award-winning fashion.