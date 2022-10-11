Support quality local journalism. Become a subscriber.

Dr. Michele Dikkers, a Strawberry Point native, was among the 2022 recipients of the IHA’s Hospital Heroes award.

 Photo courtesy Guttenberg Municipal Hospitals & Clinics

At their recent annual meeting in Des Moines, the Iowa Hospital Association (IHA) bestowed its “Hospital Heroes” Awards for 2022, which reflect an exclusive group that included seven representatives of the MercyOne system. Among those receiving the honor was Medical Director of Cornerstone Family Practice Clinic in Guttenberg Michele Dikkers, who identified the honor as “a group effort,” giving credit to “a lot of great people that I work with.”

Dikkers, who grew up on a farm outside Strawberry Point, graduated from Kirksville College of Osteopathic Medicine in 1995 before completing her residency at Des Moines General Hospital in 1998. Currently also serving as the Chair of the Clayton County Board of Health, Dikkers later returned to northeastern Iowa, a region she holds in the highest esteem. “Rural areas have always held a special place in my heart,” she said. This connection to her native region includes time spent in Oelwein, a city, she said, which, for her, “is not unfamiliar territory.”

