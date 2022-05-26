Memorial Day will be observed with special services set at area cemeteries on Monday, May 30. It is an opportunity to honor the memories of service men and women who lost their lives in the defense of our nation. Following is a compilation of Memorial Day area observances provided to the Oelwein Daily Register for publication.
OELWEIN
American Legion Post 9 Honor Guard will conduct Memorial Day services as follows:
8 a.m. at Lake Oelwein in City Park
8:30 a.m. at Floral Hills Cemetery, with bagpiper Glen Chatfield playing 15 minutes before the service begins as guests arrive
9 a.m. at Veterans Park
10 a.m. Woodlawn Cemetery for Community Memorial Service. Guest speaker will be First-Class Petty Officer Tom Hallberg, US Navy, a 2002 Oelwein graduate and son of Charles Hallberg and Sherry Hallberg. OHS Band Director Cory McBride will conduct the Oelwein High School Band in a performance of military music.
Pastor Joshua Schunk will give the invocation. Ron Luckeroth and Chuck Geilenfeld will conduct the flag raising, while Oelwein High School Chorus performs the National Anthem.
Following the guest speaker, there will be memoriam with a bell toll for veterans who have passed in the last year, conducted by Noah Gross and Ryan McKeeman. Auxiliary President Sharon Link and Vice President Mary Lou Kimball will perform the laying of the wreath ceremony. Ian Paul and the OHS Band will perform “Duty, Honor, Country” followed by a gun volley in salute to honor the dead. Brody Rogers and Jon Huber will play “Taps” with echo and Pastor Schunk will give the benediction.
The Oelwein American Legion Auxiliary will serve a pancake breakfast, with sausage, scrambled eggs, fruit cups, coffee and orange juice at the legion hall 7:30-9:30 a.m. for a free will donation. All are welcome.
ARLINGTON
American Legion Post 219 will conduct Memorial Day services at 10 a.m. Monday, May 30, in Taylorsville Cemetery. The Starmont Band will perform, and guest speaker will be Jeri Watson.
AURORA
Memorial Day services will be held at the Union Church and Cemetery, 30th Street, rural Aurora.
The Rev. Marshall Hahn of St. Olaf and Gunder churches will have services in the church at 9 a.m. Rosalind Young of Oelwein will be the pianist.
The Aurora American Legion Post 435 and Auxiliary will honor veterans at Madison Cemetery at 9:30 a.m. and at Union Cemetery at 10 a.m.
Rev. Hahn will give the address at Union Cemetery. Aly Sill will read “Flanders Field.” Karen O’Loughlin will give the response. Karen Kremer and the Community Singers will offer patriotic songs.
Following the services, lunch will be served at the Legion Hall in Aurora. Everyone is invited to attend.
FAYETTE
Memorial Day Services will be held at Lima Church at 2:30 p.m. Monday. Guest speaker will be Mr. Gary Benda, Superintendent of Schools at West Central and Starmont. Following the church program, attendees will walk to the cemetery for a flag ceremony and “Taps.”
Four new flagpoles donated by the Russell Dickenson and Steve Niles families will be dedicated at this time.
Refreshments will be served in the church following the service. Everyone is welcome.
HAZLETON
9 a.m. – Hazleton Veterans Park (following times are approximate)
9:30 a.m. – Kint Cemetery (north to 105th Street, then east 1 mile)
10 a.m. – Stanley Cemetery
10:45 a.m. – St. Mary’s Catholic Cemetery, Hazleton
11:15 a.m. – Fontana Cemetery, followed by casting flowers into Otter Creek at Fontana Bridge in memory of those lost at sea.
JESUP
The Jesup American Legion Pump-Scheer Post 342 Memorial Day Services, as in the past years, starting at 7 a.m. Monday in front of the Legion Hall and finishing at the Littleton bridge with a salute to the sea. We will begin with a breakfast at 6 a.m. for the honor guard and any other veterans wishing to attend.
7 a.m. — Jesup American Legion Hall Veterans Memorial Salute
7:15 a.m. – Old Barclay Cemetery
7:30 a.m. – New Barclay Cemetery
8:15 a.m. – Jubilee Cemetery
8:30 a.m. – Spring Creek Cemetery
9 a.m. – Brandon Cemetery
10 a.m. – St. Athanasius Cemetery
10:15 a.m. – Cedar Crest Cemetery (with Jesup Memorial Day Program)
10:45 a.m. – Littleton Cemetery
11 a.m. – Salute to the Sea at the Littleton Bridge
MAYNARD
Maynard American Legion Memorial Day services
8:30 a.m. at the north bridge
8:45 a.m. Center Grove Cemetery
9 a.m. Hope Cemetery
10 a.m. Community Service at Long Grove Cemetery in Maynard. Gary Benda, Superintendent of West Central School will be the guest speaker.
Avenue of Flags will be taken down at 4 p.m. The public is encouraged to help with this retirement.
WESTGATE
Memorial Day service will be conducted at 9 a.m. at the Westgate American Legion Hall.