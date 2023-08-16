Persons involved in a five-car pileup from Oelwein, Jesup and Williams reported injuries following the event, which occurred Tuesday morning on Iowa 380, Iowa State Patrol Post 9 in Cedar Falls reported.
The involved vehicles were northbound on Interstate 380 near River Road Bridge, approaching congested and stopped traffic. Four of them were able to slow down in time to avoid the congestion.
The cascade started when the driver of a 2020 Toyota Tundra, Terry Lee Gothard, 61, of Readlyn, was unable to sufficiently slow down. The Tundra impacted two vehicles directly. It rear-ended a 2013 Ford Edge driven by Lyndsay Nicole Gloede, 34, of Oelwein. The Tundra also side-swiped a 2018 Ford Transit driven by Hunter Patrick “Trusty,” 26, of Oelwein, the State Patrol wrote.
The impact from the Tundra pushed the Edge into a 2016 Ford Explorer driven by Christopher James Henrichs, 45, of Williams, which was pushed into a 2022 Buick Enclave driven by Debra Jo Rottinghaus, 68, of Jesup.
Persons reporting injuries were Gloede of Oelwein, Rottinghaus of Jesup and Henrichs of Williams. All refused transport.
All were wearing seatbelts, per the report.
Assisting the State Patrol at the scene were Evansdale fire, police and ambulance, along with Black Hawk County Sheriff’s Office.