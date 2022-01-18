MANCHESTER — Many area residents will be able to put a familiar face with the voice of KMCH Mix 94.7 in Manchester radio personality Justin Roberts. The Oelwein/Fayette area native and Starmont grad has been named the new Morning Show Host and Farm Director for KMCH.
Roberts joins co-worker Jon Swisher, as full-time team members to the on-the-air line-up. Swisher continues as Sports Director and play-by-play announcer, while adding part-time Marketing Consultant and Video Editor to his duties.
The son of Randy and Lisa Roberts, Justin grew up on the family dairy farm between Arlington and Fayette. He was bit by the broadcasting bug while still in high school and started his on-air career working part-time at KOEL 950 AM in Oelwein in 1999. As a senior in high school, he was on-air hosting the morning show on KOEL the morning of Sept. 11, 2001.
His years of experience include forecasting weather and anchoring morning news on CBS2 in Cedar Rapids, behind the microphone at News Radio 600 WMT, and hosting University of Iowa Hawkeyes pregame “Bumper Brigade” before every Iowa football game on the Hawkeye Radio Network.
Last summer Roberts served as host of the entertaining “Meet the Champions” program on KMCH, featuring local video interviews with youth 4-H and FFA members at the Buchanan, Delaware, Jones and Linn County fairs. He also filled in on various shifts including KMCH Morning Show and has been the face of the radio station at community events all around the area.
Roberts is an avid Iowa Hawkeye and St. Louis Cardinals fan, a 4th Degree Knight of Columbus, and an accomplished pianist and organist. He said as a kid he aspired to be a music teacher, airline pilot or game show host if broadcasting didn’t work out.
Station Manager Sarah Meyer says, “We are thrilled to have Justin and Jon
on board full-time. It is always a great feeling when we are able to promote
from within. The wealth of knowledge and experience they bring to the table
will be extremely valuable to them as they start their new positions at KMCH.
They bring a positive energy to our staff, along with the perfect dose of humor
to keep things light and fun at the station.”
Jon Swisher started his sports announcing career as a public address announcer for track and field meets in 1997 when he was just an 8th grade student in Anamosa. He continued announcing various sporting events throughout high school and has continued to do P.A. work the past 20 years for middle and high school athletic events at Anamosa, Maquoketa Valley, West Delaware, Monticello, North Linn and Ed-Co. He also served as a P.A. man for the National Volleyball Tournament in Cedar Rapids and the IBCA All-Star Basketball Games in Grimes.
Swisher started in radio in December 2003 with WMT Radio in Cedar Rapids and also did freelance play-by-play for several small market radio stations in Iowa, along with Cedar Rapids Titans Indoor Football League, Mount Mercy University Men’s and Women’s Basketball, Baseball and Softball and since 2010 with Learfield Sports and the Iowa Hawkeye Radio Network.
Justin and Jon will join KMCH’s current on-air staff, News Director and Mid-Day Host
Janelle Tucker and Afternoon Host and Promotion/Production Director Rob Edwards.
“My entire staff, including those who serve in Traffic and Administration,
Marketing and Sales, Sports Announcers, and part-time support staff, are an extremely
talented bunch who have invested most of their careers in broadcast media. They care
deeply about the communities we serve and have progressive and fantastic ideas for
the future. I am proud to have them on my team and excited to see what we are able
to accomplish in 2022,” said Meyer.