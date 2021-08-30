Area recipients of the “Iowa restaurant and bar relief grant” were among the state list published by the Iowa Economic Development Authority, at iowaeda.com/UserDocs/restandbarrelief-awards.pdf.
FAYETTE COUNTY (13)
Gus and Tony’s Town House, West Union, $25,000
Barney’s, Wadena, $20,000
Leo’s Italian Restaurant, Oelwein, $25,000
The White House Supper Club, Saint Lucas, $15,000
Ma & Pa’s Diner, Oelwein, $20,000
Oran Tap & Cafe, Oelwein, $15,000
Country Cottage Cafe, Oelwein, $20,000
Bents Smokehouse & Pub LLC, Westgate, $20,000
Elgin Tap, Elgin, $20,000
Riverside Bar & Grill, Waucoma, $15,000
Top Hat, West Union, $15,000
Kuennen’s Tap & Liquor Store Inc., St. Lucas, $15,000
Turkey River Saloon, Clermont, $20,000
BUCHANAN COUNTY (12)Wolfey’s, Quasqueton, $15,000
Pat’s Tap LLC, Independence, $20,000
Pizza Ranch, Independence, $15,000
The Sanity Room, Independence, $20,000
Phats Pub and Grub, Brandon, $20,000
The Alibi LLC The Alibi Lamont, $15,000
Buttermilk Cafe LLP Independence, $20,000
Costa’s Sports Bar and Grill, Fairbank, $20,000
Common Grounds Coffee House Inc. Lamont, $6,104
Legacy Bar and Grill LLC Jesup, $15,000
Littleton Lounge II Jesup, $20,000
Fat Boy’s Saloon, Hazleton, $7,265
BREMER COUNTY
(14, only nearby listed)
Oliver’s Hub and Grub, Tripoli, $15,000
Whiskey Junction, Denver, $15,000
CLAYTON COUNTY
(15, only nearby listed)
Thai-1-On LLC, Edgewood, $19,177
Franny’s LLC Edgewood, $20,000
Cafe Rose, Edgewood, $20,000