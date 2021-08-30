Support quality local journalism. Become a subscriber.

Area recipients of the “Iowa restaurant and bar relief grant” were among the state list published by the Iowa Economic Development Authority, at iowaeda.com/UserDocs/restandbarrelief-awards.pdf.

FAYETTE COUNTY (13)

Gus and Tony’s Town House, West Union, $25,000

Barney’s, Wadena, $20,000

Leo’s Italian Restaurant, Oelwein, $25,000

The White House Supper Club, Saint Lucas, $15,000

Ma & Pa’s Diner, Oelwein, $20,000

Oran Tap & Cafe, Oelwein, $15,000

Country Cottage Cafe, Oelwein, $20,000

Bents Smokehouse & Pub LLC, Westgate, $20,000

Elgin Tap, Elgin, $20,000

Riverside Bar & Grill, Waucoma, $15,000

Top Hat, West Union, $15,000

Kuennen’s Tap & Liquor Store Inc., St. Lucas, $15,000

Turkey River Saloon, Clermont, $20,000

BUCHANAN COUNTY (12)Wolfey’s, Quasqueton, $15,000

Pat’s Tap LLC, Independence, $20,000

Pizza Ranch, Independence, $15,000

The Sanity Room, Independence, $20,000

Phats Pub and Grub, Brandon, $20,000

The Alibi LLC The Alibi Lamont, $15,000

Buttermilk Cafe LLP Independence, $20,000

Costa’s Sports Bar and Grill, Fairbank, $20,000

Common Grounds Coffee House Inc. Lamont, $6,104

Legacy Bar and Grill LLC Jesup, $15,000

Littleton Lounge II Jesup, $20,000

Fat Boy’s Saloon, Hazleton, $7,265

BREMER COUNTY

(14, only nearby listed)

Oliver’s Hub and Grub, Tripoli, $15,000

Whiskey Junction, Denver, $15,000

CLAYTON COUNTY

(15, only nearby listed)

Thai-1-On LLC, Edgewood, $19,177

Franny’s LLC Edgewood, $20,000

Cafe Rose, Edgewood, $20,000

 
 
 

