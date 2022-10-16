Support quality local journalism. Become a subscriber.

AdvancePierre Foods Inc., an Enid, Okla. establishment, is recalling approximately 4,137 pounds of pork loin steak fritter product that may be contaminated with extraneous materials, specifically hard pieces of plastic, the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Food Safety and Inspection Service (FSIS) announced today.

The raw, frozen cubed pork loin steak fritter item was produced on June 16, 2022. The following product is subject to recall: 10.14-lbs. bulk cases containing 27 pieces of “GOLD LABEL AdvancePierre Our Deluxe Cubed Pork Loin Steak Fritters” and lot code 1672AFE06.

