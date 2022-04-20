The Husky girls claimed their first win of the season by carding a 216 against Jesup on Tuesday at Hickory Grove Golf Course. Oelwein (1-1) won by 50 strokes (216-266).
Emma Smock earned medalist honors with a 49 and Madeline McShane was second with a 51. Hannah Patrick (53) and Alexa Berryman (63) closed out the scoring.
The boys (1-1) fell to Jesup, 179-186. Ethan Anderson tied for first with a 40 while Trevor Kane shot a 43 for third. Terick Pryor (50) and Dayton Logan (51) rounded out the scoring.
Jesup’s Jack Miller tied with Anderson while Corbin Fuelling (44) placed fourth. 5 Cale Schissel (46) and Ethan Krall (49) went 5-6.
Oelwein tennis teams fall
The boys (0-2) dropped a 9-0 decision to Western Dubuque on Tuesday at home. Kale Berinobis came closest to a set win, losing the second set 7-6 (7-3) at No. 6.
“I saw some good individual performances,” head coach Jason Yessak said. “While it was a tough night it was great for the boys to get on the courts. With the limited practice time due to the weather, we will take whatever time we can get on the courts.”
The girls lost, 8-0, at Union Community while playing eight-game pro sets. Kaylie Stewart came closest to a win, losing 8-8 (15-13) at No. 3 singles. Molly Trumblee lost 8-6 at No. 5 while two doubles teams — Danielle Gerstenberger/Trumblee and Lauren Hamilton/Stewart — fell, 8-6.
Kiel leads Oelwein girls track at Crestwood
The Husky girls placed eighth on Tuesday in Cresco. Malayna Kiel placed second in the 100-meter hurdles and third in the 400 hurdles. Falynn Buehler placed sixth in the 400 and the 400 relay was third.
North Fayette golf wins twice against Postville
The TigerHawks boys and girls each bested Postville on Tuesday at Pleasant Valley Sports Club in Clermont.
The boys won, 179-260, behind Nick Koch’s 42 for medalist honors. Clay Moser and Brayden Kaeppel each shot 43.
The girls won, 238-243. Claire Britt’s 56 was good for runner-up while Claire Cummings (57) Shae Moncada (60) and Ally Torkelson (65) rounded out the scoring.
TigerHawk girls soccer still winless
Despite a goal from Kaelyn Elsbernd, NFV (0-5) lost 6-1 on Tuesday at Columbus Catholic.
NFV track performs well on road
The boys earned a handful of top three medals Tuesday in Charles City. Ayden Burrow was runner-up in the 110 hurdles while Blake Reichter was second in the shot and third in the discus. The shuttle hurdle relay was third.
The girls snagged a top-4 placement from Braelyn Meyer in the 3,000 and the 3,200 relay (fourth) on Tuesday in Cresco.
Sumner-Fredericksburg, Wapsie Valley golfers compete in triangular
The Cougar girls and Warrior boys each picked up 2-0 records during a triangular Tuesday at Maple Hills Golf Course.
Sumner’s girls (2-0) shot a 196, with medalist Chloe Bolte (42) and runner-up Katie Reno (45) leading the way. Morgan Brandt (52), Zoey Rhea (47) and Ava Schult (57) followed.
Anna Curley’s career-high 50 led Wapsie (233, 1-1), with Lydia Imbrogno (53), Jaylyn Robinson (64) and Sophia Kohl (66) ending the scoring.
Wapsie’s boys (2-0) shot a 171, led by Brody Blaylock and Michael Mann II’s tie for first 41s. Gavin Leistikow (44) was fourth and Parker Landsgard (45) was fifth.
The Cougar boys (1-1) shot a 202, led by Kallen Wilharm’s 45. Jaymison Howard (49), Brennan Duffy (53) and Joe Kroenecke (55) followed.
West Central golf falls on road
MFL MarMac earned an Upper Iowa Conference win Tuesday at Tri-City Golf Club, 179-206. Brandon Cushion was medalist with a 40, but the Blue Devils couldn’t get anothere under 45.
Garrison Houge (49), Nathan Dolf (58) and Evan Streitmatter (59) rounded out the scoring.
Cougar girls get in meet at Hudson
The distance medley relay’s win in 4:35.23 led the Cougar girls on Tuesday in Hudson. Hillary Trainor placed third in the 800.
Wapsie boys grab two golds in Dike
Holten Robinson (23.71) won the 200 dash and Gunner Meyer (6-0) tied for first in the high jump on Tuesday in Dike. The Warriors scored 44 points to place seventh.
Meyer added a third place in the 110 hurdles.