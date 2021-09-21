City and school election candidate filing closed on Thursday for the Nov. 2 elections. The Oelwein, West Central, Starmont and Wapsie Valley districts and included towns are listed, along with nearby towns in Fayette County and parts of Buchanan County.
OELWEIN AREA
Oelwein City
Mayor Brett DeVore is seeking re-election and is running unopposed.
David J. Lenz is running for Ward 2. Warren Fisk is not seeking re-election.
Dave Garrigus is running for Ward 4. Renee Cantrell is not seeking re-election.
Lynda Payne is running for Ward 3. She was appointed after Charles Gerdts resigned.
Karen Seeders is again seeking the at-large seat.
Hazleton City
(Buchanan County)
No one filed candidacy for mayor, a two-year term. The current mayor is Liz Miller.
For two council seats at-large, three are running: Jared Little, Danette Lujan and Monica Michels.
Stanley City (Buchanan County)
Rodger Sill is the lone candidate filing to run for mayor, a two-year term.
Council members are chosen at-large, to a two-year term. No other candidates filed. The current mayor is Sean Walker.
Oelwein Community School Board
The Oelwein Community School District also includes the towns of Hazleton and Stanley.
Four seats are available, and four candidates are running.
Robert Kalb and Julie Williams are seeking re-election.
Erica Bushaw and Joni TeBockhorst have filed for the two other seats.
Two board members had terms up in 2021 and did not file to run again, Charlene Stocker and Dana Bostian.
WEST CENTRAL AREA
Maynard City
Maynard Mayor Kelly Beacom is seeking re-election and is running unopposed at this point.
Candidates for the three at-large seats are Helene J. Child, Gene Holtz and Richard Scheffel.
Randalia City
There are no candidates listed for mayor. The current mayor is Dean Teague.
There are also no candidates listed for the two at-large seats. They are currently held by Shane Prochaska and Guadalupe Jensen.
Westgate City
Mayor Gene Rubendall is running unopposed for reelection.
There are no candidates listed to fill two at-large seats currently held by Dave Wolff and Mike Rover.
West Central School Board
There will be a contest for the one at-large seat available. Current board member Marcia Streif, along with Caleb Baker, are running at-large.
District 2 in the southeast includes Maynard. Current board member Nichole Recker has filed.
District 3 in the north includes Randalia. Stephanie Penney has filed for the District 3 seat, to fill a vacancy. The seat had been held by Rep. Chad Ingels of Randalia, who was recently elected to House District 64.
STARMONT AREA
Arlington City
Mayor Donald Handel is seeking re-election.
Three candidates are seeking two at-large seats, including incumbent Lyle Dean Meisner II, Cody Kraus and John Haible.
Lamont City
(Buchanan County)
Mary Ann Dozark is running unopposed for mayor, a two-year term.
Council members are elected at-large, to a four-year term. Jarrod Lamphier and Billie Burington have filed candidacy. Three, four-year seats are up.
Kay Behrens is running at-large to fill a vacancy for a two-year term.
Strawberry Point City (Clayton County)
Hannah Evans filed for mayor, a two-year term.
On city council, two are seeking two four-year terms, Deborah Yokiel and Jason A. Gearhart.
David E. Gould is running for an unexpired term to fill a vacancy.
The city treasurer is on the ballot (two-year term), but no candidates filed.
Starmont Community Schools (Clayton County)
Directors are elected at-large, and there will be a contest. Voters will need to choose up to two for a four-year term. LaTosha Raber, Jacob Moellers and Victoria K. Althoff are running.
Board members Doug Puffett and Darren West are reaching the end of their terms and did not file for re-election.
WAPSIE VALLEY AREA
Fairbank City
There will be a race for mayor. Current Mayor Mike Harter and Jason Kayser are running for a two-year term.
There will also be a council race with six persons running for three seats. Members are elected at-large to a four-year term. Voters will choose from among Councilman Theodore John Vorwald, Councilwoman Tamara Erickson, Councilman Tyler Woods, Ron Miller, Mike Everding, Matthew Coffin and Drake Mangrich.
Wapsie Valley School District (Bremer County)
Wapsie Valley has three seats up for grabs, and each has a candidate: Brent Sauerbrei for District 2, Angela Auel in District 3, and Jennie Wolfe in District 5.
Voters there also will decide on two public measures.
Measure “BY” would enact a Physical Plant and Equipment Levy of $1.34 per $1,000 of taxable valuation for the next 10 years.
Measure “BZ” would switch the method of election of its school board from voting within each of the five director districts to at-large voting but still representing the district in which they live.
OTHER AREA CITIES
Clermont
Mayor James J. Matt is seeking re-election.
There are three at-large council seats open. Incumbents Bruce Lehmann and Sharon Harris are running along with Kayleen Schrader, Amy Cummings and Hannah Frederick. Roger Craig is not running for re-election.
Elgin
There are no listed candidates for Mayor. Jim Knobloch currently holds that office but it was reported that because of his religion he cannot formally file.
There are two at-large seats up for election and candidates who have filed are David Christianson, who was appointed to the Council, and Christopher Frank Wachel. Incumbent Aimee Helgerson is not seeking re-election.
Fayette
Mayor for eight years Andrew Wenthe is not seeking reelection.
He is quoted in the Union Echo Leader about wishing to focus on his family and career:
“I have served eight years and prior to that six years in the state legislature with just one year of a break in between. I thought due to kids (ages 9, 7, 5, and 3) entering a really busy phase in life, it was time for me to focus a little more time at home and at my job at UIU (Upper Iowa University). I really care about Fayette, its future and the wonderful city employees we have,” Wenthe commented.
Three candidates are seeking to fill his position.
They are Kurt Wood, Richard Hofmeyer and Zoe M. Larson.
All of the five Council seats will be up for re-election and all but one of the current Council members will be on the ballot. Nancy Wulfekuhle did not file for re-election. Amy Tucker, Nathan Post, Patricia Potratz and Linda Tenney are all seeking another term. Darwin Dean, Susan Scott and Jim Lowery are also candidates.
Hawkeye
Mayor for the last eight years Don Kelly is not seeking re-election and there are no candidates who have filed.
Bradley J. Boleyn is seeking to fill the at-large vacancy of John Noll.
Incumbents John Campbell and Hugh Curtis are the only two candidates who filed for three at-large seats. Sara Schnur is not seeking re-election.
West Union
There will be a race for Mayor in the upcoming election for West Union City officials.
Incumbent Adam Keller will be facing fellow Council member Cameron Granger.
Granger currently holds the Ward 2 Council seat.
There are no candidates on file for the Ward 1 seat. It’s currently held by Linda Croal, who was appointed to fill the seat about two months ago when Neal Bentley left the Council.
Matt McElree is seeking the open at-large seat. Incumbent Isaiah Stansbery is not running for re-election.
St. Lucas
Mayor James Rausch is seeking re-election. There are no other candidates listed.
Incumbents Terry J. Costigan and David Goerend are seeking re-election to the two open at-large seats.
Wadena
Randall Weber is running unopposed for another term as Mayor.
Incumbents Loree Moyle and Ronald Aylsworth are seeking re-election to their at-large seats.
Russell Medberry is seeking to fill an at-large seat vacancy.
Waucoma
Mayor Justin Haught is seeking re-election.
Only one candidate is listed for five at-large council seats. Mark Schmitt is seeking re-election. Council members Kevin Kleve, John Gossling, Nicholas Lauer and Faye Winter did not file.
City of Aurora (Buchanan County)
David Young is unopposed on the ballot for mayor, a two-year term.
Five are running for five council seats, at-large, a two-year term: Sara Goedken, Jerry Meyers, Deborah Hundley, Christina Pillard and Michael Ellis.
City of Winthrop (Buchanan County)
Gerald Dennie is unopposed on the ballot for mayor, a two-year term.
Three are running for two council seats, elected at-large, to a four-year term. They are Jim Loughren, Christopher Hare and Melissa Hesner.
There will also be a library public measure.