IOWA CITY — In May more than 6,500 University of Iowa undergraduate, graduate, and professional students received their degrees. These area Hawkeyes have engaged, excelled, and stretched to reach their goals.
Area May graduates from Iowa are listed by their hometowns with areas of study and degrees earned.
Brandon — Noreasa Higgins, College of Education; Bachelor of Arts- Education Studies and Human Relations
Clermont — Chloe Cummings, College of Liberal Arts and Sciences; Bachelor of Arts- Criminology, Law and Justice
Elgin — Leanne Lenhart, Graduate College; Master of Arts- Library and Information Science; Sophia Leuck, College of Public Health; Degree: Certificate; Major: Public Health-Undergraduate
Fairbank — Emma Barnes, College of Liberal Arts and Sciences; Bachelor of Arts- English and Creative Writing; Aubrey Stacey, Carver College of Medicine; Bachelor of Science- Radiation Sciences
Fayette — Isabel Johanns, College of Liberal Arts and Sciences; Bachelor of Arts- Health Studies
Hawkeye — Megan Chapman, College of Liberal Arts and Sciences; Bachelor of Arts- Health Studies
Independence — Kylie Coonrad, Tippie College of Business; Bachelor of Business Administration- Accounting; Abigail Davis, College of Liberal Arts and Sciences; Bachelor of Science- Psychology; Sean Geertsema, Tippie College of Business; Bachelor of Business Administration- Finance; Grace Gudenkauf, University College; Bachelor of Liberal Studies; Makenzie Homan, College of Liberal Arts and Sciences; Bachelor of Science- Human Physiology; Ailis McCardle, College of Liberal Arts and Sciences; Bachelor of Arts- Political Science; Alan McKay, Graduate College; Master of Computer Science
Jesup — Kenedy Backes, Tippie College of Business; Bachelor of Business Administration- Finance; Rhianna Bigwood, College of Liberal Arts and Sciences; Bachelor of Arts- Enterprise Leadership
Oelwein — Emma Hefel, College of Liberal Arts and Sciences; Bachelor of Arts- Biochemistry and Molecular Biology; Joshua Peterson, College of Liberal Arts and Sciences; Bachelor of Science- Biochemistry and Molecular Biology; Malorei Recker, College of Liberal Arts and Sciences; Bachelor of Arts- Criminology, Law and Justice; Christian Solsma, College of Liberal Arts and Sciences; Bachelor of Arts- Informatics
Ossian — Carver Conway, College of Liberal Arts and Sciences; Bachelor of Arts- Communication Studies; Paxten DeVilbiss, College of Engineering; Bachelor of Science in Engineering- Biomedical Engineering
Readlyn — Cassidy Brunscheon, Tippie College of Business; Bachelor of Business Administration- Business Analytics and Information Systems
Stanley — Samantha Frost, College of Liberal Arts and Sciences; Bachelor of Arts- Religious Studies
Sumner — Whitney Schirm, College of Nursing; Bachelor of Science in Nursing- Nursing-RN; Macy Seehase, College of Liberal Arts and Sciences; Bachelor of Science- Human Physiology
West Union — Weller Clark, College of Liberal Arts and Sciences; Bachelor of Arts- Psychology; Trevor Hurd, College of Law; Juris Doctor- Law; Emma Pleggenkuhle, College of Liberal Arts and Sciences; Bachelor of Arts- Interdepartmental Studies