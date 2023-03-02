AMES — The following area students are ranked among the top 2% of students in their college at Iowa State University. Students are listed by their hometowns, with year and college included.

Elgin — Joseph Prentice, sophomore, College of Engineering

Hawkeye — Jeremiah Bicknese, junior, College of Engineering

Independence — Connor Davison, senior, College of Agriculture and Life Sciences

Jesup — Leah Becker, sophomore, College of Human Sciences; Mallory Becker, sophomore, Ivy College of Business; Brittany Funke, junior, College of Agriculture and Life Sciences

Oelwein — Merek Moeller, senior, College of Agriculture and Life Sciences

Stanley — Nicholas Dittmer, senior, College of Agriculture and Life Sciences

Waucoma — Holly Schmitt, sophomore, College of Agriculture and Life Sciences

Tags