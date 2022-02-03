Students from 74 area schools will attend the 2022 Northeast State Large Group Speech Contest that Decorah High School Speech and Drama Department will host on Saturday, Feb. 5, says contest manager Molly Holkesvik.
All contest centers will begin promptly at 8 a.m. and should conclude before 6:30 p.m. It is open to the public. Admission is a suggested $3 donation for kindergarten-age and up.
The groups will be competing for All-State nominations. The All-State Festival will be Saturday, Feb. 19, at the Iowa State Center in Ames.
OELWEIN
Oelwein has one large-group of speech students going to state in short film.
The short, “Projekt Dance,” is set to show in Center 10, Room C215 (Jacobs), at 8:10 a.m., per the online contest schedule. Five students are in this group, coach Jillian Tomasino said earlier this year.
“We, both myself and the other coach, are excited for this group and are proud of the work they have done,” said Tomasino, who coaches alongside Liz Stange.
WEST CENTRAL
West Central is taking two musical theater groups — each having received division one ratings at the district meet — to the Large Group State Contest in Decorah on Saturday, coach Elaine VandeVorde said.
Musical theater acts will perform in Center 12, in the John Cline Gym.
Gracelyn Neuman-Birchard and Dallas Mathews will sing “SOS” from “Mamma Mia!” at 9:38 a.m.
Chloe Huckins Gibson and Izzy DeVore will deliver “Fine” from “Ordinary Days” at 11:10 a.m.
STARMONT
Starmont will have two improvisational theater groups performing at state large group speech at Decorah High on Saturday, coach Amanda Knox said.
Improv will be in Center 6, in Room B105 (Johansen). One group comprises Nathan Ottesen, Megan Brase, Katie Long and Paul Kinch and will go on at 8:20 a.m. The other consists of Maddie Otdoerfer, Ian Otdoerfer and Patience Brehme, at 8:50 a.m.
All photography and/or video of performances — without the permission of the IHSSA State Office — is strictly prohibited per contest rules. Office staff will not be providing school codes or internet passwords to anyone.
For details visit sites.google.com/decorah.k12.ia.us/2022nelargegroupspeechcontest.
All-state nomination honors for large group speech 2022 will be posted after 4 p.m. on Feb. 7, at http://www.ihssa.org/all_state_nominations.html.