CEDAR RAPIDS — The 2023 Kirkwood Community College Commencement Ceremony was held on Saturday, May 13, at 10 a.m. at the Alliant Energy PowerHouse in downtown Cedar Rapids. Congratulations to all the Kirkwood graduates.
Area graduates are listed alphabetically by their hometowns.
Castalia — Peyton Smith, Associate of Applied Science
Fairbank — Emma Silva, Associate of Applied Science
Hawkeye — Kelton Loomis, Diploma
Independence — Carson Frye, Associate of Applied Science; Alexis Gunningham, Associate of Applied Science; Claudia Henningsen, Associate of Applied Science; Brittney Klever, Associate of Applied Science; Haylee Rathbun, Associate of Applied Science
Jesup — Creed Rolison, Associate of Applied Science; Kalista Schutte, Associate of Science; Collin Trumbauer, Associate of Applied Science
Lamont — Heidi Lau, Associate of Applied Science
Oelwein — Lydia Hamilton, Associate of Applied Science; Camren Palmer, Associate of Applied Science
Ossian — Carson Brincks, Associate of Applied Science
Postville — Nayeli Vega, Associate of Applied Science
Quasqueton — Casey Callahan, Associate of Applied Science
Stanley — Megan Baerg, Associate of Applied Science
Sumner — Lindsey Bunce, Associate of Applied Science
West Union — Zach Ihde, Associate of Applied Science
Winthrop — Mayce Boggess, Associate of Applied Science; Carmella Coleman, Associate of Applied Science; Vaughn Coleman, Associate of Arts; Chris Fuller, Associate of Applied Science; Kaitlyn Kortenkamp, Associate of Applied Science