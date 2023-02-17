Des Moines Area Community College President Rob Denson has released the names of students on the fall dean’s list.
Area students who earned academic distinction with inclusion on the dean’s list are Carson Woods of Fairbank, studying Mortuary Science; Elijah Edlund of Fayette, studying Computer Information Systems; Savannah Kutsch of Fayette, studying Mortuary Science; and Jillian Prouty of Oelwein, studying Liberal Arts.
To be eligible, a student must have completed a minimum of six credits and earned a 3.5 to 3.99 grade point average for that semester.
Des Moines Area Community College (DMACC) is a top-rated two-year institution of higher learning. DMACC offers 220 programs, certificates and transfer degrees, and serves nearly 60,000 students across the College’s six campuses and seven learning centers.
For more information, please visit dmacc.edu.