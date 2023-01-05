Support quality local journalism. Become a subscriber.

Didn't get a chance to finish your story? Purchase a day pass digital subscription and you'll receive unlimited online access for one day (24 hours). You will have immediate access upon completion of your purchase.

CEDAR RAPIDS — Kirkwood Community College has released its dean’s list for the fall 2022 semester. Students named to the dean’s list have achieved a 3.3 grade point average or higher after completing 12 or more credit hours at the college.

Kirkwood students from the area earning this academic distinction are listed below, alphabetically by hometowns.

Tags

Trending Food Videos