CEDAR RAPIDS — Kirkwood Community College has released its dean’s list for the fall 2022 semester. Students named to the dean’s list have achieved a 3.3 grade point average or higher after completing 12 or more credit hours at the college.
Kirkwood students from the area earning this academic distinction are listed below, alphabetically by hometowns.
Arlington — Marilyn Kugel
Brandon — Zowie Sylvester
Fairbank — Sloane Banger, Emma Silva
Independence — Alexis Gunningham, Adam Hackett, Sam Ohrt, Caiden Peyton, Haylee Rathbun, Jackson Toale, Daniel Wheelock
Jesup — Carma Close, Parker Duwe, Creed Rolison
Oelwein — Camren Palmer, Hunter Penhollow
Ossian — Carson Brincks, Trey Kriener, Adrianna Zweibohmer
Waucoma — Olivia Drilling
Winthrop — Mayce Boggess, Chris Fuller, Kaitlyn Kortenkamp, Hannah McMurrin