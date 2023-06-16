IOWA CITY — More than 7,100 undergraduate students at the University of Iowa were named to the dean's list for the 2023 spring semester.
Dean's list status was earned by 968 first-year undergraduates during the 2023 spring semester at Iowa, only 1,604 second-year students, only 1,922 third-year students, and only 2,630 fourth-year students.
Area students recognized are listed by hometowns with college of study included.
Brandon — Michael Higgins, fourth year; College of Liberal Arts and Sciences
Fairbank — Asa Kelley, second year; College of Education; Aubrey Stacey, fourth year; Carver College of Medicine; Elsie VanDaele, fourth year; Tippie College of Business
Fayette — Korbin Yauk , first year; College of Liberal Arts and Sciences
Hawkeye — Megan Chapman, fourth year; College of Liberal Arts and Sciences
Independence — Spencer Campbell, third year; College of Liberal Arts and Sciences; Keira Hellenthal, second year; College of Liberal Arts and Sciences; Avery Liss, third year; College of Engineering; Grace Williams, second year; College of Liberal Arts and Sciences
Jesup — Madeline Castings, second year; College of Liberal Arts and Sciences; Ian Farrell, first year; College of Liberal Arts and Sciences; Cooper Fuelling, fourth year; College of Liberal Arts and Sciences; Madelyn Tomson, second year; College of Liberal Arts and Sciences
Lawler — Jalyssa Blazek, second year; College of Liberal Arts and Sciences; Rosalie Busta, first year; College of Liberal Arts and Sciences
Ossian — Paxten Devilbiss, fourth year; College of Engineering
Sumner — Macy Seehase, fourth year; College of Liberal Arts and Sciences; Mya Seehase, second year; College of Liberal Arts and Sciences
Waucoma — Marisa Mueterthies, third year; College of Nursing
Winthrop — Foster Hazen, fourth year; College of Liberal Arts and Sciences; Hannah McMurrin, third year; College of Liberal Arts and Sciences; Madison McMurrin, fourth year; College of Liberal Arts and Sciences; Tyson Russell, third year; Tippie College of Business