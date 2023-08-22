Local students named to the summer 2023 dean’s list at Northeast Iowa Community College include, Katelyn Randall, of Elgin; Elizabeth McMullen, of Hawkeye; Cannon Joerger, of Readlyn; and Brennan Duffy, of Sumner.
Area students on NICC summer dean’s list
Tags
Mira Schmitt-Cash
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
Your notification has been saved.
There was a problem saving your notification.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
Don't have an account? Sign Up Today
Featured Local Savings
Current e-Edition
- Already a subscriber? Click the image to view the latest e-edition.
- Don't have a subscription? Click here to see our subscription options.
Mobile App
E-edition and App Help
Trending Recipes
Weather
Right Now
80°
Clear
- Humidity: 95%
- Cloud Coverage: 16%
- Wind: 6 mph
- UV Index: 0 Low
- Sunrise: 06:21:48 AM
- Sunset: 07:58:45 PM
Today
A few passing clouds. Low around 75F. Winds SSW at 5 to 10 mph.
Tonight
A few passing clouds. Low around 75F. Winds SSW at 5 to 10 mph.
Tomorrow
A few clouds early, otherwise mostly sunny. Near record high temperatures. High 101F. Winds SW at 10 to 20 mph.