  • Area students are among the summer graduates from Hawkeye Community College. They are listed alphabetically by their hometowns. Students achieving academic recognition are listed with an asterisk () before their name for honors – GPA of 3.5-3.74; () high honors – GPA of 3.75-3.99 and () for presidential honors – GPA of 4.0. Degrees and programs of study are also given.
  • Calmar — Kale Euans, diploma, heating and air conditioning
  • Dunkerton — Susanna Gentz, AAS, physical therapist assistant; Riley Moulds, diploma, basic collision repair; Tyler Moulds, diploma, landscape and turf management

Elgin — Taylor Ellis, diploma, dental assisting

