- Area students are among the summer graduates from Hawkeye Community College. They are listed alphabetically by their hometowns. Students achieving academic recognition are listed with an asterisk () before their name for honors – GPA of 3.5-3.74; () high honors – GPA of 3.75-3.99 and () for presidential honors – GPA of 4.0. Degrees and programs of study are also given.
- Calmar — Kale Euans, diploma, heating and air conditioning
- Dunkerton — Susanna Gentz, AAS, physical therapist assistant; Riley Moulds, diploma, basic collision repair; Tyler Moulds, diploma, landscape and turf management
Elgin — Taylor Ellis, diploma, dental assisting
- Fairbank — Kobe Risse, AA, liberal arts
- Fayette — Hunter Kent-Thomas, diploma, landscape and turf management
Fort Atkinson — Kade Kruse, AAS, network administration and engineering
- Independence — Dylan Brockling, diploma, heating and air conditioning; Cole Davis, diploma, heating and air conditioning; Tyler Davis, diploma, CNC machining technology; Jacob Dinger, diploma, electronics technician; Holly Hendershot, diploma, medical assistant; Kaye Sheda, diploma, practical nursing
- Jesup — Jordyn Ruroden, AA, liberal arts; Jonathan Sigwarth, diploma, basic collision repair; Brady Wilson, diploma, landscape and turf management
- Lamont — Tracy Curran, diploma, dental assisting; Tatum Happel, diploma, dental assisting
- Maynard — Amanda Becker, AA, liberal arts
- Oelwein — Britney Hershey, AAS, animal science; John Kollman, diploma, practical nursing; Heidi Vine, diploma, practical nursing
- Readlyn — Branden Cox, AAS, ag business management; Jarrod Galyean, diploma, electronics technician; Ethan Oltrogge, diploma, CNC machining technology
Strawberry Point — Jacob Fenton, diploma, basic collision repair
- Sumner — Katie Gruber, AAS, respiratory care; Veda Northrop, AA, liberal arts; Ryan Rochford, diploma, CNC machining technology
Wadena — Breanna Duehring, AA, liberal arts
Winthrop — Christian Sattgast, diploma, heating and air conditioning