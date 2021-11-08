The Oelwein Schools Veterans Day program will begin at 9 a.m. Thursday in the Williams Center for the Arts. The band and choir will perform in recognition. All area veterans who are able are encouraged to attend the public program to be recognized for their service.
An Independence area native and decorated serviceman who spent four years active duty as an infantryman before returning to Iowa and joining the National Guard, will deliver the keynote address. He is Lt. Col. Randall Stanford, current battalion commander for the Iowa Recruiting and Retention Battalion.
The program will be live-streamed.
Later in the day, the Oelwein American Legion Auxiliary will serve Veterans Day supper 4:30-6:30 p.m. at the Legion Hall. The roast beef and mashed potato meal is sponsored by Fareway. All veterans may eat free of charge. A free-will donation will be taken for the meal, which is dine-in or carry-out.
WAPSIE OFFERING BREAKFAST
Wapsie Valley will honor veterans with a Thursday Veterans Day breakfast, starting at 7:30 a.m., and assembly, starting at 9 a.m., at the Junior-Senior High School.
Keynote speakers, both U.S. Army, will be Staff Sgt. Shane Dorfman and Staff Sgt. David Knutson.
The program will also feature contributions by the WV Elementary Chorus; WV Honor Society; High School Band, Color Guard, Choir, among others.
American Legion members will be introduced as guests and will present the ceremonial flag folding.
A white-table ceremony will be presented by students, Lydia Imbrogno, Michael Mann, Bridget Seemann and Ronnie Wilcox.
Principal TJ Murphy will give the welcome and thank-you.
WEST CENTRAL
West Central will recognize Veterans Day on Thursday, Nov. 11, with a 10 a.m. program in the Klinge Gym honoring those who have fought or served our country.
Sgt. First Class Amber Vick, a member of Company G 334 Brigade Support Battalion, Iowa Army National Guard will be presenting.
The West Central band and choir will perform patriotic pieces. All are welcome to attend.
STARMONT
Starmont Community Schools will honor veterans with a Thursday Veterans Day Program at 10:30 a.m. in the Spectator Gym. Roger Reed will deliver the keynote.
Reed has a daughter in the service. According to his speaker biography, “Meredith and her husband Jordan are currently stationed in Kauai, Hawaii.”
Local veterans are welcomed. Students grades 6-12 will be in attendance.