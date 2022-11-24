According to the Clayton County Sheriff’s office, the region’s population of bobcats has grown recently, with that office having received an estimated eight sighting from around their county over the past year, KMCH News reported.
So prevalent have the wildcats become that a vehicle-bobcat accident was recently reported, having occurred south of Garnavillo. The Sheriff’s Office received report of a similar accident last year, as well, further attesting to the animal’s growing population.
Though they are being seen with increasing frequency, bobcats do not typically pose a threat to humans, although, like most wild animals, they can become dangerous if threatened.
The annual fall trapping season in Iowa recently began, though Clayton County, like all of northeast Iowa except for Delaware County, does not allow the lawful trapping of bobcat.
Native to the state, Iowa’s bobcats were all but exterminated in the early portion of the twentieth century. In 1977, however, the cats became protected by Iowa law, setting the scene for their resurgence, which began in the 1990s. One recent survey estimated the total number of bobcats currently residing in Iowa to be as high as 8,000 and growing, KHAK reported. With the population expanding from south to north, hunters were in some southern counties were allowed to hunt bobcats on a limited basis beginning in 2007, though harvesting the animals remains illegal in nearly all of northeast Iowa.