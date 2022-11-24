Support quality local journalism. Become a subscriber.

According to the Clayton County Sheriff’s office, the region’s population of bobcats has grown recently, with that office having received an estimated eight sighting from around their county over the past year, KMCH News reported.

So prevalent have the wildcats become that a vehicle-bobcat accident was recently reported, having occurred south of Garnavillo. The Sheriff’s Office received report of a similar accident last year, as well, further attesting to the animal’s growing population.

