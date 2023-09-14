May 14, 1930 – Sept. 11, 2023
Arlene M. Lehs, 93, of Charles City, Iowa and formerly of Oelwein, died Monday morning, Sept. 11, 2023, at the Nora Springs Care Center in Nora Springs.
Funeral Service will be 11 a.m. Saturday, Sept. 23, at Peace Lutheran Church in Oelwein with the Rev. Ron Koch officiating.
Visitation will be 10 – 11 a.m. Saturday at the church.
Interment will be at Floral Hills Memorial Gardens, rural Oelwein.
Memorials may be directed to Peace Lutheran Church-Oelwein, Grace Lutheran Church-Fayette or to St. Croix Hospice.
The Jamison Schmitz Funeral Home in Oelwein is assisting the family.
Arlene Marie (Koelling) Lehs was born on May 14, 1930, in Westgate, the daughter of Adolph Koelling and Elnora Leverenz. Arlene was baptized and confirmed at St. Peter Lutheran Church, Westgate. She attended parochial school in Westgate and graduated from Maynard Consolidated High School in Maynard. Arlene lost her mother at the young age of 19. She stayed at home to help her father for the next two years. She was united in marriage to Heinz Oscar Lehs on March 4, 1951, at St. Peter Lutheran Church in Westgate. They moved from rural Maynard to rural Fayette in February 1956. She always dreamed of having a big family since she was an only child. Her dream was realized when they raised six children. Arlene was a devoted Christian wife and mother. She was a long-time member of Grace Lutheran Church in Fayette and Peace Lutheran Church in Oelwein. Arlene and Heinz modeled the importance of their faith by regular attendance of church and sending the kids to Sunday school. Spending time with her family meant everything to her. Her interests included cooking, playing cards and fishing. She was an excellent cook and was especially known for her fried chicken and homemade pies. She was an avid gardener, which helped to feed their big family. She enjoyed many winters in Texas with Heinz and their square dance friends. She enjoyed ballroom dancing from her dating days through fun times at Oelwein’s Hootenanny.
Arlene is survived by: five children: Brenda (Carl) Heth of Rolla, Missouri, Marilyn (Ron) Venz of Charles City, Thomas (Tina) Lehs of New Hampton, Dean (Cindy) Lehs of Clear Lake and Julia (John) Corbett of Strawberry Point; 10 grandchilden, one step-grandson, 10 great-grandchildren; four step-great grandchildren; three sisters-in-law: Wilma Keppler of Oelwein, Mary Ann Knight of Oelwein and Lois Lehs of Fayette.
She was preceded in death by her parents, her husband, Heinz; son, Jerry; one sister-in-law, Gerda; five brothers-in-law: Paul, Martin, Randolph, John, the Rev. Al and one son-in-law, Tony Scheckel.
She was an amazing wife, mother and angel on earth. She will be dearly missed.