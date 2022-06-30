ARLINGTON — From country music to queens to quilts to corn hole, Arlington Days, set July 8-10 with a theme “Farming Through the Years,” has something for all ages. The Cody Hicks Band will headline Friday night with a Miss Arlington crowning early Saturday, a 1 p.m. parade, and fantasy truck pull Saturday evening.
Hicks, a singer-songwriter from Montezuma, will perform his self-described country music with his band at 8 p.m. Friday at the Event Center.
At 9:30 a.m. Saturday, gather at the fire station for the crowning of Miss Arlington. Four Starmont students are running, Kaitlyn Heidt, Elizabeth Stocks, Aimee Peterson and Addilyn Munger. Bios will be in an upcoming issue.
The flag-raising and crowning of Little Miss and Mr. Arlington will be at 10 a.m. at the fire station. If interested in registering your 3- to 6-year-old — due by Thursday, July 7 — contact Amber Burlage 563-920-4633 or Katie Alshouse 319-594-3558.
For the 1 p.m. parade, in the historical farming theme, line up at the comer of Liberty and Main Street at noon. With questions, contact Jeri Watson 563-633-3995.
After the parade, about 5 p.m., there will be inflatable equipment, train rides and a corn hole tournament at the Event Center. Register upon arrival, $5 per person with a random draw for teams. Drinks will be for purchase inside.
Gates open at 5 p.m. for the fantasy truck pull in Lower Park. There will be a $10 cover.
Horseshoe and kickball tournaments will be held Sunday afternoon at Lower Park, after the 10:30 a.m. church service in Arlington City Park.
FRIDAY, JULY 8
5-7 p.m., Lutheran Church Meal, Event Center
8 p.m. to midnight, Cody Hicks Band, Event Center, $10 cover charge and cash bar.
SATURDAY, JULY 9
9:30 a.m., Crowning of Miss Arlington, Fire Station
10 a.m., Flag raising and crowning of Little Miss/Mr. Arlington, Fire Station
10 a.m. to 1 p.m., Fireman’s lunch, Fire Station
9 a.m. to 2 p.m., Quilt show, Fire Station. Bed Turning at 11:15 a.m. and following the parade.
1 p.m., Parade “Farming Through The Years,” featuring
Grand Marshals Larry and Carolyn Streicher. Line up at the comer of Liberty and Main streets at noon.
5 p.m. or after parade, Inflatables, train rides, and corn hole tournament, Event Center. (Register on arrival, $5 per person, draw for teams.)
7 p.m., Fantasy Truck Pull, Lower Park, $10 cover. A sandwich meal will be available for purchase, with chips, pop and water. Bring your own beverages.
SUNDAY, JULY 10
10:30 a.m., Church Service, Arlington City Park. Bring lawn chairs.
1 p.m., Horseshoe tournament, open kickball game, Lower Park. BYOB.