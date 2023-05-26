Arlington Days with its theme this year “Clowning Around: Welcome to the Circus” will feature a quilt show display (9 a.m. to 2 p.m.) and bed turning programs (10 a.m. and after the parade, approximately 1 p.m.) Saturday, July 8, at the Arlington Fire Station.
Every quilt has a story, and every story should be told. The Arlington Days Quilt Committee is seeking quilts.
To share your quilt and its story, persons may contact Joyce Knickerbocker at 563-920-4695, Jan Breitsprecher at 563-920-2062, Roberta Smith at 563-608-9062, or Gail Moorman Behrens at 563-920-0467, preferably by June 23.