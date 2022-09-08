Support quality local journalism. Become a subscriber.

Didn't get a chance to finish your story? Purchase a day pass digital subscription and you'll receive unlimited online access for one day (24 hours). You will have immediate access upon completion of your purchase.

Members of the Arlington Igniters will be holding a kick-off to the new 4-H year meeting on Tuesday, Sept. 20 in the Arlington Public Library meeting room, 711 Main St. in Arlington, beginning at 6:30 p.m.

All interested youth, kindergarten through 12th grade, and their parents are encouraged to stop in, ask questions and obtain information about becoming a 4-H member in Fayette County.

Tags

Trending Food Videos