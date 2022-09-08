Members of the Arlington Igniters will be holding a kick-off to the new 4-H year meeting on Tuesday, Sept. 20 in the Arlington Public Library meeting room, 711 Main St. in Arlington, beginning at 6:30 p.m.
All interested youth, kindergarten through 12th grade, and their parents are encouraged to stop in, ask questions and obtain information about becoming a 4-H member in Fayette County.
Michele Kelly, Fayette County youth coordinator, reminds everyone, “4-H is more than livestock and is open to youth who live in town.”
Michele continues, “I look forward to working with Katie Brown as the volunteer leader as we move begin the 2022-2023 4-H year and continue to grow the Arlington Igniters 4-H club.”
If questions, please contact Katie Brown, club leader, at katiebrown0717@gmail.com or Michele Kelly, Fayette County youth coordinator, at kellymd@iastate.edu or by calling the Fayette County Extension Office at 563-425-3331.