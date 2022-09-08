Support quality local journalism. Become a subscriber.

Members of the Arlington Ignitors* will be holding a kick-off to the new 4-H year meeting on Tuesday, Sept. 20 in the Arlington Public Library meeting room, 711 Main St. in Arlington, beginning at 6:30 p.m.

All interested youth, kindergarten through 12th grade, and their parents are encouraged to stop in, ask questions and obtain information about becoming a 4-H member in Fayette County.

