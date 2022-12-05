Support quality local journalism. Become a subscriber.

Hiema Griffith

 Photo courtesy Fayette Co. Sheriff’s Office

Following a month-long investigation, charges were filed against 44-year-old Hiema Griffith of Arlington for sex abuse in the second degree, a class B felony.

Griffith is accused of sexually abusing a minor female on several occasions over the last year.

