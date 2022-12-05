Following a month-long investigation, charges were filed against 44-year-old Hiema Griffith of Arlington for sex abuse in the second degree, a class B felony.
Griffith is accused of sexually abusing a minor female on several occasions over the last year.
After the investigation was completed, an arrest warrant was issued for Griffith. He was arrested at a residence in Cedar Rapids by the Cedar Rapids Police Department. Griffith was then transported to the Fayette County Jail and is being held on a $25,000 bond.
The Fayette County Sheriff’s Office was assisted by the Buchanan County Sheriff’s Office, and the Cedar Rapids Police Department. Further charges are pending.