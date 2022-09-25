Support quality local journalism. Become a subscriber.

Time to celebrate

Oelwein Ambassadors visited Arlington Place Assisted Living on Thursday to congratulate the facility and staff on 20 years in the community as they prepared to celebrate the anniversary. In front from left, Community Relations Coordinator Amanda Stahley, Director Jamie Logan, OCAD Executive Director Deb Howard, Ambassadors Susan Macken and Carol Tousley. In back are Ambassadors Wallace and Barbara Rundle, Carolyn Spence, Sheila Bryan, Cassie Reinking, Marianne Reynolds and Sue Johnson.

 DEB KUNKLE | Oelwein Daily Register

Arlington Place Assisted Living in Oelwein celebrated its 20th anniversary with music, food, and games on Thursday, Sept. 22. It was a great anniversary party for residents, staff, and many guests. Oelwein Ambassadors also stopped by to congratulate Director Jamie Logan and his staff on the continued success of the facility and adjoining townhouses.

Arlington Place is often referred to as Oelwein’s best kept secret, but Logan, who has been the site director for three years, says they are near capacity of the 36-unit facility.

