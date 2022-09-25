Arlington Place Assisted Living in Oelwein celebrated its 20th anniversary with music, food, and games on Thursday, Sept. 22. It was a great anniversary party for residents, staff, and many guests. Oelwein Ambassadors also stopped by to congratulate Director Jamie Logan and his staff on the continued success of the facility and adjoining townhouses.
Arlington Place is often referred to as Oelwein’s best kept secret, but Logan, who has been the site director for three years, says they are near capacity of the 36-unit facility.
Community Relations Coordinator Amanda Stahley said with the seasons beginning to change, more people are thinking about the coming winter and considering a move into Arlington Place where they don’t have to worry about snow removal or getting around in cold or bad weather. She said with the security and amenities offered at Arlington Place, it makes an ideal solution for older adults or families worried about an older loved one.
The facility has 36 separate living quarters that are studio, one and two bedroom apartments. Each features a kitchenette, refrigerator, and private bath. It’s a comfortable neighborhood with every necessity right down the hall.
Three home-cooked meals are served daily, along with snacks available throughout the day. All utilities are paid, except phone, and there is basic cable. Housekeeping and personal laundry services are available along with a personal emergency call system in each apartment. Also, persons with health issues can be assured there is a registered nurse available 24-hours a day, and staff in the building around the clock.
Social and recreational activities are part of the daily events, along with therapy room and wellness programs, and an on-site beauty and barber salon. The unique programs at Arlington Place allow billing for only the individual services that are needed.
About 12 years ago, Arlington Place added a Memory Care unit, which is designed to provide caring services to residents with Alzheimer’s and/or dementia diagnosis. There are four separate apartments in this unit, which are monitored separately from the rest of the facility.
Both Jamie and Amanda are available to give tours and visit with individuals and/or families who may be considering living at Arlington Place. The facility is located at 1103 Third St. SW. For more information, call 319-283-3334 or go to www.arlingtonplaceretirement.com.