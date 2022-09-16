Crowns were distributed, the Oelwein O was lit, and with the metaphorical and literal passing of the torch, another homecoming was in the books, but for the football game.
Emma Smock and Tyrone Armstead were crowned 2022 Oelwein Homecoming Queen and King by their 2021 counterparts Lauren Hamilton and Christian Stoler on Thursday at Plaza Park.
Emma is the daughter of Todd and Deena Smock.
Tyrone is son to Becky Batterson and brother of Olivia Armstead. His dad is Howard Armstead. He named 2022 Oelwein graduate Leighton Patterson as “honorary dad.”
The King contest was announced first.
“Now without further ado —” announcer Selah Hadley said, “Your 2022 Homecoming King is, Tyrone Armstead.”
A cheer rose from the crowd. From the right side of the stage, his homecoming court partner Amera Schoultz pumped a fist in the air.
2021 King Stoler crossed the stage to present this year’s purple satin crown trimmed in white fur, similar to what he wore, and let Armstead put it on.
Afterward, the new king reflected on the suspense.
“I was told by a lot of my friends they voted for me,” Armstead said. It gave him some confidence, he said.
But until announcer Selah Hadley read his name, “I didn’t know, you know what I mean?”
Now, he says he’s thinking about changing his nickname from “Big T” to “King T.”
“Has a nice ring to it, doesn’t it?”
His activities include football, baseball, FFA, track “and being a sandwich master.”
He plans to attend Hawkeye Community College for underwater welding.
Then came the queen contest reveal.
“Your 2022 Homecoming Queen is — Emma Smock!” Hadley read.
A cheer rose with a chorus of gleeful screams.
She, too, reflected on the suspense afterward.
“Going into it, none of us knew who was going to win,” Smock said. “We all thought it was going to be really close.
“I’m really surprised I got homecoming queen, but it is an honor, and I’m excited to be the Homecoming Queen for 2022.”
Her activities include volleyball, softball, basketball, golf, concert choir, Belle Voce, show choir, National Honor Society, the Silver Cord volunteer program, and volunteering at the monthly food truck. She plans to attend college to become a physical therapist.
The traditional lighting of the Oelwein O logo and spirit chant followed.