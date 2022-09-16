Support quality local journalism. Become a subscriber.

Crowns were distributed, the Oelwein O was lit, and with the metaphorical and literal passing of the torch, another homecoming was in the books, but for the football game.

Emma Smock and Tyrone Armstead were crowned 2022 Oelwein Homecoming Queen and King by their 2021 counterparts Lauren Hamilton and Christian Stoler on Thursday at Plaza Park.

