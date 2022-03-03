Arnola Siggelkow to celebrate 90th birthday

FAIRBANK — The public is invited to help Arnola Siggelkow celebrate her 90th birthday on Saturday, March 12 at the American Legion Hall, 109 E. Main Street, Fairbank from 2-5 p.m.
Arnola was born on March 10, 1932, in Hawkeye, Iowa, to her parents Arnold and Lydia Wendland. She married the late Wayne Siggelkow on June 26, 1955. Together, they have three daughters, Carol (Steve) Risting and Jane (Jeffrey) Stautz of Indianapolis and Mary (Ravi) Alagar of Pittsburgh. There are 11 grandchildren and one great granddaughter.
Cards are appreciated, no gifts please.
Cards may be sent to 10731 Fairbank Road, Fairbank, Iowa 50629.