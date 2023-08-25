Barron Motor Supply is pleased to announce that, after 93 years and three generations serving the automotive aftermarket in eastern Iowa, we have reached an agreement to sell the majority of our assets to Arnold Motor Supply.
Arnold Motor Supply is an even older company based in Spencer, Iowa and operating auto parts stores primarily in Iowa but also Nebraska and Minnesota. Their desire to expand into markets served by Barron Motor Supply and the similar way in which they operate is an ideal fit for our customers and employees.
Closing date for the sale is Nov. 13, and we anticipate business as usual up until that time.