ROCK WEAVING!? If you saw that item in the Community Events page in Saturday’s ODR, you may have had the same reaction as I did. Rock climbing, rock skipping, rock and roll,
BUT rock weaving? Now THAT… has my attention.
As I understand it, it’s a method of creating beautiful artwork using rocks, reeds and sticks in a basket weaving art process.
Do you have that special rock you snuck out of the Grand Tetons on a vacation or perhaps that painted rock your child brought home from kindergarten that you just can’t muster up the nerve to throw away? You know, like that macaroni art of Abe Lincoln you eventually threw away when no one was looking?
Now here’s an opportunity to make something special out of that rock and put it out where you actually can brag about it. “Enjoy a peaceful Zen-like experience working with stone and fiber,” the article suggested (incense not included I guess). Contact NICC Rams Center to sign up for this life changing class. Call (844)-642-2338 ext. 5700 for more information on this class, times, cost, and other information. Be quick before the line forms, deadline is Sept. 22.
• • •
NICC has another learning opportunity, called, “Nature art for kids” from grades 2-5. These young explorers will go on a nature walk and collect a variety of natural mediums (that’s a big word for “stuff”), for a crafting experience. Then on to the studio! The class will be on Tuesday, Sept. 13, from 5-7 p.m. This class could catapult your child into art stardom but hurry, they must be signed up by Tuesday, Sept. 6. Call NICC (844)-642-2338 ext. 5700 for details.
• • •
The VFW is having a BREAKFAST SUPPER, Thursday, Sept. 8, from 4:30-6 p.m. Matt Stewart is cooking his world-famous fluffy pancakes. Word has it they are to die for. Not sure that’s an appropriate description to encourage people to come and eat but … I promise you; you won’t go away hungry. Breakfast/Supper with ALL the trimmings. Free will offering. They will be very generous with their food; I hope you will be generous with your offering.
• • •
PLEASE- PLEASE- PLEASE! Stop leaving junk at the blue recycling bins. If it keeps up, we are going to lose them. This is not your own personal dump!
• • •
Here’s one of the best kept secrets in Oelwein. It’s called Husky Productions (HP). It is an Oelwein High School elective course that students get credits for, the same as Industrial Tech, Band or FFA and DECA. It focuses on allowing students to use audio/visual equipment in real world events.
This group has done sound and lighting set-ups at weddings, proms, dance recitals, school plays, shows at the William’s Center and a huge 4th of July concert in Independence in 2021.
Band Instructor Cory McBride started some students out in 2017 teaching them the technical aspect of putting on a show, within THE SHOW. I’m sure we’ve all Oooo’d and Ahhh’d watching shows at the Williams Center or at your favorite Disco (I just made that Disco part up) and wondered how the spotlights and the music seem to thump and shine at precisely the same time.
Mr. McBride has been teaching a handful of interested students for a couple of years the artistry of that trade. It’s a trade with skills that these students will be able take with them into adulthood. There are many students that are part of or have been part of HP over the years. Each year, as word gets out about how much fun this is, fresh faces join the production staff. They will learn from the seasoned veterans like Leo Dettbarn, Ayden James, and Nick Johnson. These students have been with HP the longest. Leo since 7th grade.
Last May, as a school bus driver, I drove a group of these workers to put on their show for Nashua High School prom. Mr. McBride drove a pickup pulling their trailer full of necessary equipment. I transported the worker-bees in a school Suburban. I dropped them off at that school campus around 5 p.m. and returned at midnight to pick them up for the trek home. I got back to Nashua before the prom was over and I had the opportunity to watch “Husky Productions” performing a music/light show that looked very professional. Later, while the kids were loading the equipment back into the trailer, I spoke with the high school principal and asked him how it went. He said it went very well, that the students loved the show, and he’s considering contracting HP to come back next year.
Husky Production students can be a future employer’s dream come true. These kids are passionate about what they do. Their duties include studying lighting and sound by using computer technology. They learn safety in the workplace. They gain experience by trying new variations, and artistry of applying those experiments to the show. They learn budget considerations, and the ability to multi-task in concert with their peers. What employer would not want this kind of prospective employee to join their company? Oelwein Schools teachers, administrators and para-educators do a great job preparing our kids for their future. Husky Productions is one of many great programs offered to all students.
