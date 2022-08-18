Support quality local journalism. Become a subscriber.

Let me introduce you to another Oelwein Police Officer, Brandon DeJong. Brandon has been in law enforcement for the past 22 years and an officer here in Oelwein since 2003. DeJong grew up in Vinton and worked as a reserve officer there in his early years. He has an associate degree that he earned from Hawkeye Tech in 1999.

I’m finding out the hidden talents of our Oelwein Police Dept. DeJong has been going to the Iowa State Fair since he was three years old. This year makes 20 years he and his wife Savanna have been going and it truly is a family affair now, adding their two children, Sunni, and Barrett. But they don’t just attend the fair; in many cases THEY ARE THE FAIR! They compete in several categories and through the years have been very successful.

