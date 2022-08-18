Let me introduce you to another Oelwein Police Officer, Brandon DeJong. Brandon has been in law enforcement for the past 22 years and an officer here in Oelwein since 2003. DeJong grew up in Vinton and worked as a reserve officer there in his early years. He has an associate degree that he earned from Hawkeye Tech in 1999.
I’m finding out the hidden talents of our Oelwein Police Dept. DeJong has been going to the Iowa State Fair since he was three years old. This year makes 20 years he and his wife Savanna have been going and it truly is a family affair now, adding their two children, Sunni, and Barrett. But they don’t just attend the fair; in many cases THEY ARE THE FAIR! They compete in several categories and through the years have been very successful.
This year Brandon took second place in the Iowa State Fair’s Bacon-Bacon-Bacon Main Dish/Side Dish category. He said it was a very simple family recipe handed down from his grandmother. DeJong said that her recipe starts out with a simple can of Campbell’s pork and beans and then they add the good stuff. And who can pass up another of DeJong’s fair recipes, caramel brownies topped with bacon? I can hear their arteries slamming shut from here.
He entered two more contests this year, Mrs. Grimes Chili Competition and a chili contest sporting the name “Mrs. Podolak’s Chili contest” (as in mother of former Iowa Hawkeye and Kansas City Chiefs football star, Ed Podolak). DeJong said every year he learns new tricks, styles, and he’s always trying to up his game in “presentation.”
Cooking is not the only expertise in the DeJong family. They started doing other competitions several years ago. Savanna competed in arm wrestling for many years and was very successful at it and Brandon competed in bench pressing. On to the important stuff. The competition serious fair goers for generations hope to excel in, is Cow Chip throwing. That’s the blue ribbon you’ll have framed and hung on the wall next to sentimental family portraits for all to see and ogle over.
So far this year Brandon and Sunni competed in the Turkey Calling contest. Dad will take home the blue and Sunni got Third Place, but it didn’t stop there — Savanna and Sunni stepped up to the Husband and Mom Calling competition.
The family also volunteers in the information booth a couple hours while down there, answering people’s questions and sending them in the right direction. What a warm family experience; so homespun, so entertaining, so educational. But I wonder how they keep from going stir crazy between fairs.
Oelwein Odd Rods is sponsoring Friday night Parkin’ downtown, 6-10 p.m. Bring down your old classic cars and let the rest of us walk down memory lane. Show and shine as they say.
The Italian Heritage weekend was a huge success. Lots of out-of-towners coming back to brush up on their Italian … heritage. The locals were great hosts as always. Luigi Stasi celebrated his 90th birthday and it looks like he could go another 90.
Many friends and family showed up for Kaye Frazer Day. The city council proclaimed that at last week’s meeting. I know Kaye would have been humbled, embarrassed, but thrilled. There were tears of joy and tears of sorrow shed because she couldn’t be here.
Well, it’s Friday. I know you’ve all been waiting for the Chicken and Kerns Sweetcorn dinner tonight at the American Legion from 4:30-6:30 p.m. The cost is a free will offering. We’ve found that people are pretty generous with that price, and we know there are some that just can’t afford a high price night out and that works for us too. It evens out in the end.
School starts next Tuesday. Be aware of the little ones. I know I can’t wait to get on the big yellow bus (can you see the eye roll?). The kids love me because for the most part I’m down to their level. I’m basically an old kid with a bus license.
Are you ready for another bus story? For obvious reasons the kids like to get away from the bus driver as far as possible so when they get on the bus, they seem to gravitate to the rear of the bus.
One afternoon a group of students came running out of the school and a little girl of color led the pack. As soon as she raced up the steps on the bus, she asked me if she could sit in the back of the bus. I told her she could, but don’t tell anyone I said she had to. I’m pretty sure she had NO idea what I meant.
I realize Kwik Star is grooming many new employees at the existing store in preparation for opening their new store. Every time I go into Kwik Star there is a swarm of new people in there. I stopped in there Sunday, and I happened to ask the young cashier, whom I had never seen before, how long she’s been employed with Kwik Star. Before she answered she looked at her watch!
Thanks for all your kind words about my column. Sometimes it’s a struggle finding stuff to write about. If you have ideas, PLEASE send them my way 319-240-0592. I don’t know how Kaye did it for so many years. Each week I learn to respect her journalistic longevity more and more.