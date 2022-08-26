Support quality local journalism. Become a subscriber.

Didn't get a chance to finish your story? Purchase a day pass digital subscription and you'll receive unlimited online access for one day (24 hours). You will have immediate access upon completion of your purchase.

Well, if you have friends in low places, I’m sure you all met at the Williams Center Saturday night for the Garth Brooks Tribute show. I couldn’t see it from my hospital bed in Waterloo but many of the people that did see it are raving about it. Those lucky people who bought tickets seemed to like it very much. I heard “awesome” used a lot on Facebook. Good job, Sandie and Linda.

• • •

Trending Food Videos