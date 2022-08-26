Well, if you have friends in low places, I’m sure you all met at the Williams Center Saturday night for the Garth Brooks Tribute show. I couldn’t see it from my hospital bed in Waterloo but many of the people that did see it are raving about it. Those lucky people who bought tickets seemed to like it very much. I heard “awesome” used a lot on Facebook. Good job, Sandie and Linda.
Before I forget and run out of room in this column, I want you to be watching for the annual Knights of Columbus Tootsie Roll Drive coming in mid-September. The money goes to those Oelwein residents with special needs. They will be giving you the opportunity to donate on Thursday-Saturday, Sept. 15-17 at several merchant’s stores. If you’re interested in helping, contact Steve Bradley at 319-283-0228. This is a wonderful cause, and the money stays local.
Don’t forget live music tonight at the Coliseum from 6-9 p.m. You’ll go away humming that one song you just can’t get out of your head. That’s when you know you had a good time.
Tell me, what do Guglielmo Marconi, Leo Greco, Dan Stasi, Joe Stasi, John Leo and Gary Rima have in common?
You want me to give you a minute?
OK, time’s up.
Well, the fact that their last names all end in a vowel is true, but that’s not important. All these gentlemen are in radio or have been. The radio bug hit Oelwein pretty hard sometime in the past. I’m sure it was the influence of Dick Petrik and Mike Baumgartner of KOEL fame and the huge success of Leo Greco that caught their fancy. Leo Greco was synonymous with Polka music throughout NE Iowa and more. He had his own radio show that morphed into a television slot and yes, he often mentioned his roots in Oelwein.
John Leo has stepped up his communication prowess in broadcasting and is now in the Sports Information Department with the Iowa Hawkeyes' media department. Not sure what that is but I think he’s rubbing elbows with the big guys in the head office.
Gary Rima had his start broadcasting for the Oelwein Huskies’ sports and ended up with a very successful career as the voice of the UNI Panthers.
Joe Stasi has been broadcasting for the Upper Iowa Peacocks for many years and on Sept. 9, he will be inducted into their Hall of Fame.
Guglielmo Marconi, well he’s dead now but he had a good run at the radio for a while.
So that leaves Oelwein’s own Dan Stasi covering a whole lot of sports around NE Iowa. He’s the broadcast voice for many of the West Central Blue Devils sporting events, hear him live-streamed on: http://www.thebluedevilcast.com. Listening to Dan will keep you on the edge of your seat, and you can listen to Oelwein Husky Sports on: http://www.thehuskycast.com. He covers a multitude of sports for both live-stream channels.
Dan’s been in the business for 33 years and is multi-dimensional, he can cover any of these sports venues. Listen to him and you will believe you’re in the huddle for the next play called by the quarterback or squatted down behind home plate giving signs to the pitcher. This is a great service to these two schools and their fans as the conventional radio stations have moved on to bigger and more profitable events.
Dan has recruited and groomed teacher/coach and now broadcaster, Chris DeBack for the play-by-play of the Oelwein Husky football games.
“He’s been doing it for about four years off and on and is doing a great job. He certainly has a talent for these broadcasts,” Stasi said of his protege.
Dan has other talents besides his golden voice on the radio. He writes Hawkeye Football articles for two newspapers in SE Iowa. You can read some of these stories by going to: http://www.sportscastmedia.com. Stasi shares some interesting insights of the Hawkeye’s “backstage.”
Dan knew from a very early age he wanted to be in radio. As a third-grade student at Sacred Heart, he went on a class field trip to KOEL Radio during their heyday!
“I was completely enamored by the microphones, glassed-in broadcast booths and thousands of LP records in slotted shelves. I KNEW when I walked out of that studio that day what I wanted to be when I grew up, and nothing’s changed.”
Over the years broadcasting has been the center of his life and he’s been employed at several radio stations in many states through his profession. Wisconsin, Minnesota, Illinois, to name a few. He graduated from the very prestigious Brown School of Broadcasting in Minneapolis. He’s been a DJ, a weatherman, a newscaster and of course, a sports announcer at several stations.
Stasi was crisscrossing the Midwest but regardless of the stress brought on by his broadcasting career, he found time to serve his nation in uniform. Dan spent nine years as a reservist with the United States Navy. He was a Military Intelligence Specialist, based out of Ft. Sheridan, near Chicago, Ill. I’m sure there are some things he still can’t share with you, but know this, he was good at what he did and was honorably discharged as a Petty Officer 2nd Class.
On top of all that Dan was a caring, compassionate son. Some time ago his aged father needed help at home and Dan came back to stay with him. He gave up his broadcasting career and returned to his native Oelwein. He was welcomed as an employee in the family restaurant, Luigi’s.
For the last 5 years Stasi has worked at Norby’s Farm Fleet. Although he’s found that can be rewarding, his heart and soul are rooted in broadcasting. The invaluable niche of being able to announce the live streaming of high school sports, has filled a void in his heart … for the time being.