How does a guy go from Copper to Clocker? I’m guessing it’s a long and “winding” road. OK, no more puns, I promise. Many of you probably already know Officer Ted Phillips, an 18-year veteran of the Oelwein Police Department. He certainly has established himself as an excellent law-enforcement officer, but did you know he is also a skilled clock smith?
Let’s take that journey from copper to clocker. Ted Phillips was born in Cleveland, Ohio. His dad was an engineer and a machinist. Ted said he found out early in life that he enjoyed watching his dad work and he himself had become a frustrated engineer and machinist who loved to tinker with small machines, fixing them and taking them apart to see how they worked.
Many years ago, he enrolled at the Chicago School of Watchmaking. It was a correspondence course, and although it took him 18 months to get through it, he did prevail, receiving his diploma. He reminded me, “That seems like a long time to finish a course, but I did have a full-time job as a police officer at the time.”
Phillips shared with me that clocks go back over 400 years to the time of Galileo, but we’ve come a long way in the last 25 years with the invention of the electronic watches and clocks. “I have lots of books on watch making and clock repair, many of them are very, very old because for hundreds of years, very little changed in basic clock works,” he stated.
Ted has a small, cozy storefront at 5 E. Charles Street, called Hubcity Watch and Clock, but because of his “real” job, he has limited hours for customers to walk in. When I visited him Saturday afternoon, I was fascinated by all the different styles and sizes of the clocks around the store.
He gets a lot of Cuckoo clock repairs, as he put it, “Dad or Grandpa picked them up very cheap when they were in the service stationed in Germany. Many of these clocks have sentimental feelings attached to them. So, people want them fixed to hold on to for other generations, as a family heirloom. After 40 or 50 years, many of these sentimental clocks, including grandfather and mantle clocks, slow down or quit working because anything with moving parts eventually needs some kind of lubricant.”
When was the last time you oiled your clock? On one table, a very small pendant watch was encased in a delicate, vice-like holder. There was a miniature surgical-like lamp, casting much needed illumination on the surface of the watch.
And although watch technology may not have changed much, some tools to aid the repair process have taken a bold step forward. Phillips had a small camera pointed at that watch-works with an iPad type screen above that magnified the component. This allows him to get an up-close view of the intricacies of the tiny clockworks on an enlarged screen.
Ted said he purchased some of his tools from Van Denover’s Jewelry store when Dean Benter quit doing clock repair. Working on a clock that is 150 years old, you may need a tool that is 150 years old.
“As you can see,” swooping his arm in a circular motion around the room of assorted time pieces, “there is certainly a need for clock repair in the Oelwein area.” In closing, Officer Phillips punctuated that remark with a wry smile, “This is a lot more relaxing than my other job.”
And speaking of Galileo, (were you paying attention? I mentioned him in the above story) the astronomer, physicist, and engineer, was Italian. That’s my segue to remind you of some of the festivities this weekend at Italian Heritage Days, on Saturday, Aug.13{sup}th{/sup}.
Friday will be practice and early sign up for teams entering the Bocce Ball tournament on Saturday. There will be prize money and trophies for the winners and several businesses have donated gift cards.
On Saturday at 1 p.m. there will be a birthday celebration for Oelwein’s favorite Godfather, Lou Stasi, who turns 90. Come to the park, wish Lou a birthday greeting and perhaps kiss his ring.
At 2 p.m. many friends and family will gather to honor Kaye Russo Frazer, as the Mayor and City Council have proclaimed by an official edict, that Saturday, Aug. 13, is Kaye Frazer Day in the City of Oelwein!
Fr. Atwood will be celebrating Mass out at Woodlawn Cemetery at 4 p.m. Bring a lawn chair and your own kneeler.
Well, last week’s column evidently wasn’t my finest hour as a serious journalist. As Kaye Frazer sometimes wrote, if she made a mistake: mea culpa, mea culpa! Translated from Latin means I messed up.
In the tire coming off the car story, it was Mike Fauser, Sr. with Tim Ledesma, not Mike Frazer who assisted the lady from Postville. I know, those two Mikes look so much alike you can understand how easy it is to mix them up. Anyway, thank you Mike Fauser and Tim Ledesma for being such good ambassadors for our city. And thank you Mike Frazer for not getting in their way.
Mea culpa number two. Party in the Park was last night, not next Thursday. If you wait to go next Thursday, like I told you, I promise it won’t be overly crowded but you’ll hardly be able to hear the music.
Boy was it hot last week. How hot was it, Jake? It was so hot I saw a bird blowing on a worm before he ate it.