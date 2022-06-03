Another Memorial Day program is behind us. Thanks to all of you who turned out on that windy morning. With all the things that could have gone wrong, nothing did.
First of all, thanks to our wonderful speaker-songster, Petty Officer Tom Hallberg. He did an amazing job of sharing his military life with us and entertaining us a cappella with a ballad dear to him, “She Wore a Yellow Ribbon”) appropriately concerning the missing of a loved one and the hope that they would be reunited. Although unexpected it was well-received by those gathered for the morning service. Our next speaker will have a tough act to follow.
• • •
I must mention our band director for the morning, Melissa Franzen. The anticipated director, Cory McBride, came down with COVID the day before the program date, thrusting Mrs. Franzen (the Oelwein Middle School band director) into a daunting position. Not her band members, not her musical pieces, and NO time to practice.
The band was its usual par excellence, obviously Mr. McBride had them well-prepared. But to the audience, there was NO band director-band divide. It went very smoothly. Well done, Melissa. I promised you this would look good on your resume. You were terrific.
• • •
After the Memorial Day program on Monday, local resident Jim Campbell (OHS class of 1955) came up to me to share a little history about the bell. It’s the one being rung as the list of veteran’s names who have passed this last year are read during the program. I’ve always just called it the touchdown bell, but Mr. Campbell had the rest of the story.
It was delivered to OHS Stadium on April 25, 1955, by representatives of the Chicago Great Western Railroad. It was brand new, and it came inscribed “The Victory Bell of OCH 1955.” (In beautiful old English letters) the news report indicated).
It was a long tedious project by the OCH Student Council. A further look into the ODR archives stated, “ It would rest on the 50-yard line at home games and be rung for a Husky touchdown and rang once for each point scored at the end of the game, provided we won.”
• • •
I want to share with a story about a sporting event, but this isn’t a sports story. I don’t do sports. This is a story of character and grit with two of Oelwein High’s greatest student athletes at center stage.
Webster defines GRIT as firmness of mind or spirit: Unyielding courage in the face of hardship. If you’ve had the opportunity to hear or read what happened last month at Drake Stadium you will understand why the above definition is so relevant when talking about brothers Brennan and Conall Sauser.
If you haven’t heard the story, get a copy of May 23rds ODR and turn to bottom of page nine. The brothers ran in the state 1,600-meter race at Drake Stadium. Older brother Brennan had such high hopes for a great finish, perhaps a position on the podium. Then the center of the pack got crowded and an entanglement ensued with another runner accidentally sending Brennen tumbling to the ground.
Although that may have ended the race for a lesser athlete, Sauser tried to shake it off and get back into the race. Tenacity, determination, and encouragement from younger brother, Conall, was enough to inspire big brother across the finish line for 14th place with Conall two spots behind him.
This story wasn’t about the placement of our runner in the race. This was about the GRIT and support of a couple of Oelwein’s finest students. This was a proud moment our community.
• • •
Story time. Not sure if you know I drive a school bus. I have lots of stories, I’ll share one with you now. When I first started driving the bus, I was a substitute. That meant I sometimes struggled with knowing the routes. I often relied on the kids to guide me; confident they wouldn’t lead me astray.
After a couple of wrong turns one evening a little girl walked up from the back of the bus (which is a cardinal sin; standing while the bus is moving), and as she approached me and said, “Sir… sir, those boys back there are calling you an idiot.”
To which I turned my head slightly in her direction trying to be stern but not wanting to take my eyes off the road said, “I am an idiot. Go sit down!”
I am sure she felt disappointed that the boys in the back were not the object of my annoyance and there would be no subsequent punishment for them.
I love those kids…. most of the time!
• • •
Have a great week. See you all at our Oelwein Celebration. Stay in town this weekend. You won’t be disappointed. There will be something to do for almost everybody. Enjoy the parade, the activities at City Park and ooohh and aaahh at the fireworks.
And the first Party in the Park is next Thursday. WHAHOOOO, Summer’s here!! Don’t miss out on the crowning of Miss Oelwein.
God bless America!