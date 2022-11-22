Support quality local journalism. Become a subscriber.

“Sheep and alpacas and yaks, Oh My!” That’s Mary Ellen Brandt’s twist on the Wizard of Oz’s, “Lions and Tigers and Bears, Oh My!” The aforementioned, are the favorite source of materials she uses to make her very popular “mittens from sweaters” venture.

Brandt explains that sewing has been a big part of her life since she was eight years old. Her aunts and grandmother gently nudged (actually pushed) her to pick up a needle and thread, telling her to sew something on a piece of material. Not knowing what she was doing, she pushed the needle with a tail of thread following closely behind, making squiggly lines. She then proceeded to sew, in her mind, imaginative caterpillars on the blank canvas of fabric.

