“Sheep and alpacas and yaks, Oh My!” That’s Mary Ellen Brandt’s twist on the Wizard of Oz’s, “Lions and Tigers and Bears, Oh My!” The aforementioned, are the favorite source of materials she uses to make her very popular “mittens from sweaters” venture.
Brandt explains that sewing has been a big part of her life since she was eight years old. Her aunts and grandmother gently nudged (actually pushed) her to pick up a needle and thread, telling her to sew something on a piece of material. Not knowing what she was doing, she pushed the needle with a tail of thread following closely behind, making squiggly lines. She then proceeded to sew, in her mind, imaginative caterpillars on the blank canvas of fabric.
Since then, some sixty years later, she’s still a zealous seamstress. Her sewing skill “seams” to be limitless: dress alterations, teddy bears, costumes and now converting old used sweaters into very usable, very warm, very stylish mittens.
She said she goes to garage sales, Goodwill’s, Salvation Army’s, even antique shops to find the perfect sweaters to convert the product to her craft.
She washes these sweaters in hot water and dries them in a high heat so that they shrink. Shrinkage allows the fibers to become closer together, that increases durability. In an effort to ensure warmth and to maintain fashion, her standards are quite high. Her sweaters must be no less than 70% wool (and whatever you call alpaca and yak fur). These animals produce a coat that has a high thermal resistance. It impedes heat transfer, holding body heat in. This effect benefits mountain people of the Himalayas and other cold regions of the world.
Mary Ellen said she wouldn’t turn down anybody who would like to donate their old wool sweaters so she could repurpose that discarded closet trophy into a virtual work of functional art.
Mary Ellen has made several hundred of these mittens, always looking for specific sweaters to fashion into very warm, and stylish winter hand coverings. Most often she will add a metal button from another discarded piece of clothing to add “bling” to her mittens. She sells them at craft fairs, Etsy, and eBay, or knock on her door.
She is a two-time cancer survivor and because of the many hours she’s endured in hospitals and the hundreds of medical personnel that have crossed her path, she has gifted many of her sewing treasures to those who have saved her life.
As a teacher at Four Oaks, Independence, an alternative school, she taught some of the roughest students in her class how to sew. She had them make cloth grocery bags out of scrap material that had been donated. They also made jester hats with four points that had bells attached. These were fun projects, and they were instructed to make two each. One to keep and one to give to someone else.
Look for Brandt at the Old Tyme Christmas Craft Fair Marketplace in the lower level of Veridian Credit Union, One West Charles. Tell her you read this story in the Register and she’ll sell some mittens to you at regular price. She also wanted me to share with you that if anyone wants to learn how to sew, she would be willing to give classes. You may contact her at 319-283-3748.
OK… While we’re here at Old Tyme Christmas, OCAD, in association with the Oelwein Register, is sponsoring the 20th annual winter event. There is a HUGE list of activities on Friday, Dec. 2. Photo ops at several locations, hot chocolate, wagon rides, the real Santa, many food vendors, light parade, the Grinch crowning, and of course fireworks. And so much more.
Community Bank is having a holiday open house on Friday, Dec. 2, starting when the doors open at 8:30 a.m. They are also sponsoring a bake sale with proceeds going to the Kitchen Cupboard.
The Salvation Army bell ringers will be out soon. They do wonderful things for those struggling in our town this Christmas season. Please be generous.
This will be the last notice for those who want to see the Christmas C(k)elts. Organizers say that ticket sales are brisk. Oelwein students are admitted free when accompanied with parent so seats will fill up fast. I wouldn’t be surprised if the only way you’ll get tickets now is by scalpers in front of the Williams Center.
There are some very important anniversary dates coming up next year. The Grand Theater celebrates 100 years next summer. The city of Oelwein will be 150 years soon and there are many volunteers already planning for this sesquicentennial observance. They will need hundreds of volunteers so please consider sharing your time and talents for this historic event.
Deb and Carolyn at the OCAD office are the energizer bunnies of Oelwein. They NEVER slow down. They constantly have events planned that bring attention to our business community. They are POSITIVELY Oelwein. If you are not a member, in either your business or your family, think about joining.
OCAD’s Christmas Trivia will be Friday, Dec. 9, at the American Legion. Social hour from 6-7 p.m. with Trivia starting promptly at 7 p.m. Ten dollars per person maximum 8-person teams. These Trivia nights are always a good time. Some players from the Halloween Trivia night are still denying things they did!
I ripped the knee out of my favorite pair of old jeans last week. I was kind of bummed out thinking I was going to have to throw them away. Then I realized, after all these years, I was finally in style.