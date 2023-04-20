A former operator (telephone, for those born after 1985) called and offered me a 1933 Oelwein telephone book. We both worked for Northwestern Bell, affectionately known as Ma Bell prior to 1982. I read the directory with humor at some of the old rules for using their phone. “The telephone provided you, is an intricate and sensitive instrument, developed through years of experiment and research. It is complete in itself, to give the best possible service.”
Prior to dial phones, operators connected your local and long-distance calls through a series of patch cords on a huge wall of lights and holes. This was known as the cord-board. You could call long distance to almost anywhere, but the quality of transmission was less than desirable. And here’s an old phrase not heard anymore. “I’d like to make a person to person call to……”
I’ll stop boring you now with telephone history, but I may dribble some more of it in future columns.
• • •
And speaking of the Elton John tribute show … (yeah, I’m not very good at this segue stuff) I’m sure the Rocket Man Show, that’s coming to the William’s Center on Saturday, April 29 at 7 p.m. is going to be a smash hit. This is the last show of the season, and it appears Linda and Sandie have saved the best for last. If you’re not an E.J. fan I’m wasting your time, but if you are, you’ll love this tribute show. Imagine Elton John himself “storming around the stage with a fun-loving sense of flamboyance; part diva, and part soccer player, killer vocalist, fierce piano player, and an ALL-TIME rock and roller!” The costume changes themselves will be worth the cost of admission. The Rocket Man Show, don’t wait and read it in the reviews and wish you would have seen it in person.
• • •
My good friend Edith Biddinger has asked me to mention that volunteers are needed at the Oelwein Senior Mealsite. I told her I’d put it in my column so both of my readers can see it. They need help on Mondays, Wednesdays, and Fridays, from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. Edith indicated times and days are negotiable. If interested, please stop by the Mealsite at 20 N. Frederick during the days/hours listed above (it is located in the V.F.W. Post 1725 building).
Donate your time, share a good meal with some very lovely seniors, and go home happy that you’ve just done God’s work.
• • •
The Williams Wellness Center is hosting a 5k race during this year’s Sq-Centennial. It will be on Friday, July 14, at 6 p.m. Why am I mentioning this so early? Because you just can’t set down the bag of chips, burp a beer belch, get off the couch and head to the starting line.
This may require a bit of training on your part. Runners... on your mark...
• • •
Church Women United (CWU), are inviting all area women to a May Friendship Day on Friday, May 5, at Grace United Methodist Church. There will be a program and luncheon starting a noon. The focus of this event will be from a passage from the 25th chapter of the book of Mark, “Labor with love- a heart to care.”
Tickets for the luncheon are $5, with proceeds going to the Oelwein Community Cupboard, the Oelwein Ministerial Assn., and Heifer International, an organization that helps lift families out of poverty. Tickets are available from a representative from each church.
• • •
The American Legion’s 100th birthday party last Sunday was nothing short of a beautiful event. Master of Ceremonies Mark March greeted a full room of friends and families of some of our very honored local veterans. Centurion and WWII veteran Ken Gillpatrick and longtime American Legion member (62-year membership) and Korean War era veteran Paul Ryan shared the day’s headline. Many other local veterans of the Korean and Vietnam War were acknowledged for their sacrifice to our country. Thanks to all who attended by sharing your love, admiration, and gratitude for these true American heroes.
• • •
The Friends of the Library Spring Book and Bake Sale started yesterday and will continue today and tomorrow. No bake sale on Saturday but bring a big bag to take home all your new-to-you books.
Shhhh... don’t tell them where you heard this, but Saturday is a great day for used book shopping at the annual book sale. The Friends helpers typically don’t want to pack up all those unsold books and sometimes drop the price drastically. Shhhh… it’s just between us.
• • •
So far, I’ve heard of three veterans from Oelwein, Jim Arnold, Rich Witt and Jim Novak going on the June 6 Waterloo Honor Flight. There could be more that I don’t know about.
• • •
The Oelwein Celebration Committee (OCC) bust their butts every year to put together a weekend of events, including a morning parade, entertainment throughout the day at City Park, a variety of area cuisine to feast on, culminating with nostalgic fireworks by the lake in the evening.
Because of the sesquicentennial festivities this summer the OCC is taking a year off. But the fundraising must go on for next year’s event. To this end, OCC is hosting bingo on Sundays in the lower level of 1 West Charles St (below Veridian). Doors open at 1 p.m. and early bird begins at 2, with regular games at 2:30 p.m. Please be supportive and you can bet the 2024 Oelwein Celebration will be back, better than ever.
• • •
We are still offering memorial bricks at Veterans Park. You may contact me for a brick purchase. (319)240-0592.
• • •
How soon after waking up is it OK to take a nap?