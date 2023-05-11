I attended another sesquicentennial meeting last week. This is going to be an enormous city party and will need a lot of volunteers. I am confident with your help it will be very successful. You will be proud of your community, proud that you helped.
• • •
Here’s another nugget you might very well want to take part in at a minimal effort on your part. The Time Capsule! Paul Schmitz has donated a burial vault that we hope will be filled with YOUR items. It will be placed west of the library with a bronze plaque and dug up in 25 years. Each family will be allowed one quart Ziplock bag to fill up with any item you can get into it. How about a letter to your grandchildren? Historical info and mementos that capture today’s life experiences. Label any bag to a family member to be opened in 2048.
I’m planning to add a letter to myself. That will assure me I’ll have to be here to open it. I don’t want someone else reading MY mail! Anyway, it sounds like fun. Start thinking about what you’d like to put in there.
Items can be added to the vault on Saturday, July 15, from 1 – 3 p.m. or unless it’s full before 3 p.m.
• • •
A Rendezvous group will have a weekend display near the log cabin. Carnival rides. Food vendors. Rotary’s scavenger hunt, for children and adults with prizes to the sleuthiest (sometimes I just make up words to make editor Deb Kunkle roll her eyes and shake her head). Hometown ice sculptor Bill Gordish will show his amazing talents on the corner of Charles and Frederick. Enjoy the music of Dan Malloy and the Juniors alumni band. Librarian and budding Oelwein history enthusiast Susan Macken is putting together a very interesting walk at Oakdale Cemetery. This includes live actors you can talk to and ask questions to the celebrated dead, at their graves.
• • •
Randalia’s most senior citizen Bill Bronn called to tell me that Randalia is also celebrating their sesquicentennial this year. He reminded me that 50 years ago they had hometown Hollywood star Randi Oakes there to greet residents, sign autographs and get selfies … but they weren’t called selfies then. After you took the picture, you had to take your roll of film to Schuchmann’s Drug to get developed before you could enjoy the pictures … a week later.
• • •
There is a ton of fun Oelwein stuff at the souvenir shop set up in the in the OCAD lobby. Puzzles, tee-shirts, caps, Oelwein wine, commemorative coins and soon the Sesquicentennial history booklet. Stop in and look around.
• • •
Pastor David Byrd of the First Baptist Church Oelwein has accepted an invitation to give the Invocation and Benediction at the Memorial Day services May 29, at Woodlawn Cemetery. Pastor Dave and his wife Becky are both military veterans.
Our OCHS alum and keynote speaker this year will be Lt. Colonel Jason Hornberg, class of 1998. Watch this space.
• • •
The OCHS FFA is having their annual flower sale at the school’s green house. It will be open weekdays May 11 – 17. from 3:30- 5 p.m. This weekend (Saturday 8-11 a.m.) (Sunday from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m.)
Teacher Bethany Pillard said up to 10 students are involved in this year’s horticulture class. Proceeds from this sale will go to purchasing next spring’s seedings and plugs. These students get hands-on experience that will stay with them for many years whether in agriculture or as homeowners.
• • •
In the fall of 1963, Jimmy Gilmer and the Fireballs were on top of the charts with a song called Sugar Shack. Sixty years later Kelli Christensen hopes to strike gold with her version of Sugar Shack … Bakery & More. It’s planned to open on Monday, May 15, at 5 a.m., in the Two Brothers building in downtown Oelwein. A coffee shop with a variety of confectionaries that promises to tickle your taste buds.
Kelli has a lot of experience in the baking world having spent three years working at Judy’s Pie Palace in Independence.
She said she would have liked to buy in when it was closing but her children were small, and it just wasn’t a good time in her life to take on a business.
Kelli shared this nugget of information, “My husband Darin’s construction company has been very successful and that was his dream. Now it’s time for me to chase my dream. Owning a bakery has been on my wish list for a long time. After our opening on Monday, we are going to be open from 5 a.m. – 7 p.m. for a while to figure out what our customers want.”
The menu will of course include pastries cakes, fudge, doughnuts, cream cheese mints, hard ice cream and many other lip-smacking delights. Although it’s not going to be a full restaurant, there will be some daily specials, a light lunch menu. This is going to be a “waitress-less” process (there I go making up another word. Sorry Deb). Which means a waitress won’t come to you table to take your orders. Come to the front counter, place your order and you take it back to your table. Sit around for a while and enjoy watching the traffic on Frederick Avenue.
We wish Kelli and her staff much luck. I think you are going to enjoy the relaxed atmosphere. Kelli asked that you be patient and give her a chance to figure things out for a while.
• • •
I’m so sorry more people have lost their lives in another mass shooting and now another declaration to lower the flags. Sadly, lowering the flag doesn’t mean the same anymore.
• • •
Happy Mother’s Day to all those wonderful women that gave us life and love.