There still isn’t much going on in Oelwein for the time being, I’m guessing everyone has “holiday jet-lag.” When Kaye Frazer asked me to fill in for her last year, I asked her what I should write about. She said just write what you know. So, this column is what I know … this week.
Jessica Burkhart is a master at wellness and recreation. She’s always trying to get the most use out of our amazing Wellness Center. During the school’s Christmas break she organized her Holly Jolly Gym Days. Three days of kids’ raucous, safe activities meant giving them a huge, indoor playground.
Tuesday was an inside snowball fight. Well, of course, she didn’t have snow dumped in the middle of the basketball court. A less messy way was to use volley balls as snowballs. You may recognize this game in your memories called Dodgeball. At any rate the kids were thrilled, and she reported no black eyes or broken glasses that might have occurred in a real snowball fight.
Wednesday brought Nerf Wars Day to the Wellness Center arena. This was the biggest attraction of the 3-day event. Over 70 would-be combatants reported for duty on that day. Burkhart had over 2,000 Nerf rounds ready to be locked and loaded. Two hours of a barrage of projectiles filled the air at any given time. Unlike the real battlefield, these soldiers had to stop every 20 minutes to sweep up spent ammunition so they could reload.
Thursday was Beach Volleyball Day … but not what you’re thinking. It’s volleyball played with a beach ball. Picture what a spike may look like in that game. It was also Paddle and Racket Day. Pickleball and racquetball were the choices. What’s Pickleball you might ask. I’ve never played it, but I’ve watched it. I believe it’s to be played only after an intake of at least 10mg of Melatonin. It’s tennis with a very low net. I think it’s that way so even old people can jump the net if they win. One young participant came into the gym on Beach Volleyball Day, disappointed that the gym floor wasn’t covered with sand.
If you’re from Oelwein, you’ve likely had the pleasure of knowing Jon Latham. Jon has come to expect the unexpected. He met Beverly Phillips, who would become the love of his life, and although the courtship was brief, their marriage lasted 48 years.
It was a good, solid marriage but like all marriages they faced some unanticipated events. Unfortunately, Bev was diagnosed as an insulin-dependent diabetic shortly after they were married. Her sickness put some limitations on things they couldn’t do, but not what they could do, with each other, for each other.
Jon threw himself into his job at Transco where he worked for 45 years, along with some hunting and fishing, but he never got too far from Bev. She worked at Donaldson’s for many years and at day’s end, she knew she would be coming home to a loving husband. They lived a pretty normal life being a two-person team until they were blessed with their lovely daughter Jill.
Their good life continued but with the extra joy that Jill brought them. She was smart, outgoing and as it turned out, quite an athlete. She brought them many years of enjoyment watching her grow.
On November 9, 2020, Bev died unexpectedly. “On that day everything changed,” Jon said. At first, he went into a deep depression because he didn’t know what to do without her. He struggled to find purpose in his life.
Jon said, “I had to snap out of it. Since my wife’s death I’ve done this by surrounding myself with people in a way to ease my depression.”
Al Baldwin asked if he’d like to volunteer with him at the Oelwein Kitchen Cupboard. Latham didn’t even have to think about it, his answer was yes. Helping others was something he always felt he should do. Jim Yokas asked him last year if he would be interested in bell ringing for the Salvation Army during the holiday season. Again, he said of course, he wanted to help others.
“I came from the bottom; I know what they go through.” That’s the core of Jon Latham’s belief. That’s what’s in his heart, that’s what’s in his soul.
When Jon isn’t volunteering in his community or helping his neighbors, he goes to Tipton a few times a week to help care for his granddaughter while mom and dad are at work. Jon is eager to help them because he loves being around family.
Jon’s daughter, her husband and granddaughter Finley, have made a yearly vacation to the Hawaiian Islands for the past few years. This year they asked Jon to join them. He put them off at first but after a while decided he would go with them. They were going to the island of Kauai. Jon is 71 years old and has never traveled before, never even been on an airplane. This was the trip of a lifetime and being able to do it with family made it even more special. They hiked, took river excursions through the rain forest, biked on an 8-mile trail on the outskirts of the island and walked around the top edge of a dormant volcano.
Jon Latham is a good man, a good citizen, good father, and he was a great husband to his wife Bev for 48 years. Because of her health conditions she didn’t want to travel, and he certainly would go nowhere without her.
He’s back home now after nine days of living in paradise. Back to exercising with his Wellness Center community. Back to volunteering. Back to helping others … another kind of paradise for this very good man.