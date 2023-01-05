Support quality local journalism. Become a subscriber.

Didn't get a chance to finish your story? Purchase a day pass digital subscription and you'll receive unlimited online access for one day (24 hours). You will have immediate access upon completion of your purchase.

Giving back

Jon Latham is shown at one of his volunteer posts, ringing the bell for the Salvation Army over the holidays in front of the Oelwein Fareway.

 JAKE BLITSCH | Oelwein Daily Register

There still isn’t much going on in Oelwein for the time being, I’m guessing everyone has “holiday jet-lag.” When Kaye Frazer asked me to fill in for her last year, I asked her what I should write about. She said just write what you know. So, this column is what I know … this week.

• • •

Tags

Trending Food Videos