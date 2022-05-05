I’m going to try something different this week as Kaye’s substitute. Enough about Vets, Jets and Who-Rays for now. Let’s talk about what’s going on in Oelwein. Perhaps a resurrection of Bob Sieleman’s ODR column, Talk of the Town of the Eighties. I want to share with you, happenings of churches and clubs and other organizations in the Oelwein area. Who knows, if I’m still filling in for Kaye again next week the subject might be about bovine artificial insemination. Watch this space.
Oelwein Chamber and Area Development (OCAD) ALWAYS has something going on. People have asked about the flowerpot donations for the downtown area. The school’s FFA chapter is growing them as we speak and for $50 you can purchase one in your name, in memory of or to honor a loved one, be a business sponsor or donate anonymously. They will consist of Wave petunias and other surprises. This is a great opportunity to beautify the downtown area and support your community.
The Daddy Daughter Dance is this Saturday, May 7, at the Plaza. The Grand March is at 4:30 and the public is invited. It’ll cost you $2 at the door to get a glimpse of these lovely young ladies struttin’ their stuff. The dance will be from 5-6:30 p.m.
And everybody’s favorite, Party in the Park, debuts Thursday, June 9. Now that Covid is kind-of behind us, OCAD promises a great social evening. Great music and many more kids’ activities
One more OCAD item … Miller Construction will be hosting the May Business After Five event Wednesday, May 18. Their shop is located at 1874 105th St., Hazleton — the old drive-in theater area.
If you need any more information on items mentioned above call Deb or Carolyn at 283-1105.
Sacred Heart is gearing up for their annual “best garage sale ever.” Start looking in your closets, garages and anywhere else you may have “hidden treasures” to help make this the Best Garage Sale Ever! Donations will be taken Tuesday, May 31 through Friday, June 3 from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. and Saturday, June 4 from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. The Sacred Heart Garage Sale is June 20 through June 24, 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. at the Sacred Heart gym.
The Oelwein Rotary is planning their annual canoe boat race regatta in June, to coincide with Oelwein Days at City Park. It’s time for Thor, Hans, Ingrid, and Helga to start training for this rugged event. It is not for the faint of heart. Reputations are at stake with another year of bragging rights for the victors, and of course their opportunity to enter the Viking realm of Valhalla. Contact Norse juggernaut Josh Ehn to register your awesome team at 319-283-3536 or email him at joshehn@gmail.com.
The Oelwein Lions Club will be opening their Community Garden again this year. If your green thumb is twitching and you don’t have space where you live for your own garden, contact Janet Wissler at 319-283-2941. The Lions are also making plans to clean up and renovate their downtown park next to Goodwill. If you feel ambitious, I’m sure they would appreciate the help. And speaking of ambitious, that group will also be cleaning their adopted ditches one mile east of Oelwein on Highway 3.
If you’re interested in joining a group of active civic minded people who prove they make a difference in their community, think about joining the Oelwein Lions. Give Janet a call. You may have to leave a message; she NEVER slows down.
Oelwein Dollars for Scholars will be awarding scholarships at a ceremony at the William’s Center on Wednesday evening, May 18. Oelwein high school seniors that plan on furthering their education after graduation will be very pleased with all the work of Dollars for Scholars in facilitating many scholarships for a variety of organizations in the Oelwein Area.
Zion Lutheran Church will have a Senior recognition program honoring those young adults about to graduate from high school. It will be at the 9 a.m. service on May 15. All members are invited to come and wish them well.
On Sunday, June 12, Oelwein Zion Lutheran will be welcoming visitors from the ELC head office. Robin Brown, director of Congregational Generosity will be in town to greet parishioners.
If you have plastic bags full of plastic bags the Kitchen Cupboard would like you to send them their way. You may leave them at the Cupboard on Tuesday Mornings or Friday afternoons. They will be gratefully accepted.
It’s getting close to that time again to put flags up at Woodlawn Cemetery, so keep Saturday morning, May 21, open on your calendar. We’ll start at 8 a.m. sharp with the grave flags and 600+ large ones along the Avenue of Flags. This is a great opportunity to expose your school age children to a little “PATRIOTISM.” We have over 1500 small flags to put up at the graves of our veterans. We need LOTS of help! In years past the scores of volunteers swarm the cemetery like locusts and we usually finish with this huge job within an hour. Please come out to help and bring your kids and grandkids. Make patriotism a family affair.
The flags will stay up until the day after Memorial Day, Tuesday, May 31. Then we ask for your help again to remove them all and put them away for another year.
Grandview Health Care Center is again hosting the monthly Breakfast for Veterans.
It is typically on the third Wednesday of the month, the next one being on May 18, starting at 8 a.m. Craig Allen, Dawn Dewey and the Grandview staff take very good care of us, always showing us their genuine gratitude for our service. All veterans are welcome.
Another week without Kaye Frazer’s touch to the community. Keep her and all those with illnesses in your prayers. I hope she comes back soon. She makes this look easier than it is.
A few B-B-B notes from Kaye:
First of all thank you to Jake Blitsch for writing guest columns for two weeks. He is welcomed to write anytime.
b-b-b
Secondly, I’m still waiting for results of a biopsy
b-b-b
Thirdly, Happy Kentucky Derby Day Saturday.
b-b-b
Most importantly, Happy Mother’s Day Sunday.
b-b-b
Happy Birthday, May 16th to first born Jeff.
b-b-b
Keep the sick, the suffering in your prayers. Sympathy to all who have lost loved ones. Pray for peace and the people of Ukraine.