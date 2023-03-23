Around Town

United Way bean bag tournament is tomorrow at the Legion. As of this writing, they still could use a couple more teams. This is a fundraiser for our local United Way. They fund several agencies that help others in the Oelwein area such as: NE Iowa Community Action, Girls Scouts, Parent Share and Support, Plentiful Pantry, and 2x2 Kind Hearted Kids, to name a few. Many contribute through payroll deductions, but you can also send in your donations to United Way- PO BOX 547, Oelwein, Iowa, 50662. We’re lucky to have this compassionate, hard-working group here helping others on our behalf.
• • •
The Oelwein Public Library Foundation is sponsoring a speaking engagement with Mt. Everest climber, Jen Loeb. She is a native Iowan from neighboring Jesup and the first Iowa woman to climb Mount Everest. Jen’s successes are self-made because of her passion: mountain-climbing. She is self-trained, self-taught, and self-funded. Jen was a standout athlete at Jesup High School and Wartburg College.
She will speak on Monday, April 10, at 6 p.m. in the library meeting room.
• • •
The next program in the Williams Center of the Arts will be The Rocket Man: Elton John Tribute. It looks fantastic and it’s probably as close as you’ll ever get to experience the pageantry of this musical genius. It’s coming to Oelwein on Saturday, April 29. I know it’s a while from now, but I see this final show of the season selling out quickly.
• • •
Cedar Valley Honor Flight out of Waterloo has some seats available for their June 6th honor flight. If you know any of our veterans that have not been on a flight yet and would be interested in going, please let me know. They are currently accepting applications for World War II, Korean war, Cold war, and the Vietnam veterans who served either internationally or domestically. I can help them get an application. There is NO cost to the veteran. Call me: 319-240-0592.
• • •
I’ve mentioned this before, and I’ll probably mention it again often. Our American Legion Post 9 will be celebrating our own centennial on Sunday, April 16, from 2 to 4 p.m. Currently, our plans are to have ice cream and birthday cake. We are inviting some dignitaries to share this historic event, but the most important VIPs will be our members, the veterans who make up the American Legion. We are going to try and make some personal contact with all our members. The public is invited, of course, as you have been a valuable supporter of many of our projects throughout these one-hundred years.
• • •
The list of Sesquicentennial events is growing as we speak. The 150 booklet entries are coming in fast. It’s wonderful to see how proud our businesses are with their past successes and confident about their future here in Oelwein. This will be a fun book to read when it’s published.
If you haven’t sent in your story yet, you have a little time but hurry. You won’t want to be left out of this Oelwein history book.
• • •
The Knights of Columbus are having another fish fry tonight. Their last supper was well-attended, the food was delicious and ample. Remember, it’s at the Columbus Club … by the lake with fish in it, but less fish than it had last week. No, I’m not suggesting anything (insert eye roll).
• • •
Hey animal lovers! This is your chance to walk the walk. The Otter Creek Animal Shelter will be having its annual spring breakfast Sunday, March 26, from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. at 400 Main Street, Hazleton. Dine in, carry out or delivery to your car. The cost is a free will donation so please be generous.
• • •
You may have noticed that Black Hawk Waste picked up your recycling can this week. The city is in transition from Black Hawk Waste to Kluesner Sanitation and you will be getting different trash cans within the next week. You don’t have to order them; they already have existing customer needs on a list. IF you don’t get what you had before, call city hall at 319 283-5440.
• • •
Don’t forget OCAD’s Annual Easter Egg hunt is on Saturday morning, April 1st. Sign up, the deadline is TODAY! Children will come to the American Legion beginning at 9 a.m. to pick up their number. They must be accompanied by an adult. Many generous Oelwein businesses are participating in this fun adventure for the kids. Please remember to thank them for their sponsorship.
• • •
Tickets for OCAD’s Daddy-Daughter Dance are on sale. It’s open to girls pre-school to 5th grade. Dad, Grandpa or Uncle get in for $10. Daughters get in for $5. This is the cheapest date you’ll have for a long time, don’t pass it up. You need to hurry up and confirm your date with her before someone jumps ahead of you. The dance will be at the American Legion on April 22, from 4:30 – 6 p.m. Get tickets at the OCAD office 319-283-1105. Tell them Jake sent you.
• • •
Nathan Westendorf knows everything there is to know about school buses. Some call him the “bus whisperer.” Did you know the black lines on a school bus are not racing stripes? They have a purpose. The bottom line is the floor of the bus. The middle line is the seat line, and the top black line is the top of the seats. The bus is reinforced at these lines, but they also let firefighters know where to cut in case of an accident. Aren’t you glad you asked?
• • •
March 17th is over, please resume your normal nationality. See you all on May 5th, when we’re all Latino!