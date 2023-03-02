To Quilt or not to Quilt … well, there is no Shakespearean mystery here. The answer for these material girls is … to quilt!
Almost every weekend, visitors come to Oelwein to quilt at the Farmer’s Daughters Quilt retreat … and shop.
Their mission of course is quilting, but the sweetener is doing it with others. The beautiful patchwork they produce often represents the patchwork of personalities in the room.
The women come from all over the Midwest, walk through the doors at 21 East Charles Street, the retreat room, stake out their territory, unload their sewing machines and the creative juices are flowing.
This past weekend there was a group of six ladies from the Davenport and Ames areas gathered to spend 72 hours of finger numbing sewing, eye bleeding focusing, and jaw dropping creating, of family heirlooms.
They bring their ideas, their talents, their love for the art, their willingness to share knowledge with each other and an eagerness to learn.
“We give advice to each other occasionally. The owner (of the quilt) doesn’t have to take the suggestion and if declined, it’s always in good spirit,” said Paula Flynn of Alleman, Iowa.
This group met through two common denominators. Three work or have worked at Iowa State University in different aspects of horticulture. Others met through Iowa State County extension with interest in conifers. Follow me on this. Paula met the Whittenbaugh boys of Oelwein through their shared interest of conifers and often communicated with them professionally at Iowa State Horticulture.
Eventually Paula made a social trip to Oelwein to tour the Whittenbaughs’ massive conifer and rock gardens. While she was in Oelwein she asked if there was a quilting store in the area. Of course, the Whittenbaughs directed her (at the time) to LouAnn’s Fabric. When she visited LouAnn’s (Milks) quilt store and was given a tour of the retreat setting, she immediately fell in love with it. She was smitten with the huge multi-station work area and the quaint individual sleeping rooms on the second floor. This sold her on making her own retreat. Paula couldn’t wait to get back to her quilting friends in the Ames area to share her discovery.
This isn’t the only quilt retreat in Iowa, as a matter of fact there is an entire directory full of locations. When I asked why Oelwein’s Farmer’s Daughter, the group all agreed that this facility checks all their quilt retreat boxes.
• • •
Don’t forget the American Legion fish fry tonight. Real fish and trimmings starting at 4:30 – 6:30 p.m. at the Legion. This will be a free will donation. I would like to remind you the cost of fish has risen considerably and please keep that in mind when you open your wallet to pay. We can’t continue the free will offering if we lose money. This is a fundraiser for our local American Legion.
• • •
The Oelwein Schools are having their annual Spring Elementary Activity Night tonight at Wings Park, from 5:30 – 8 p.m. K- 4th grade school students will have over two hours of activities including: coloring, relay races, kick ball, paper airplane contest, dancing and more. Entry is $3, juice boxes and snacks $1 more. Doors open at 5:20, pick up starts at 7:45.
So, if you have children this age you can drop them off at Wings Park School, come to the American Legion fish fry, then go back and pick up the kiddos later, (see how I snuck that in there).
• • •
29 Nutrition at 22 South Frederick is a Smoothie & Juice Bar. (Not like the juice boxes I mention in the above written paragraph). These are real nutritious health drinks.
OK … I’m old and I don’t understand smoothies, BUT my daughter Lesley says they are very popular at school, where they can be ordered and delivered. These beverages are often a healthier substitute for pop, coffee and ESPECIALLY Power Drinks, for your morning beverage. The menu list of shake flavors is massive. Longer than the litany of saints at a Catholic Mass during Lent. I stopped at the store and browsed the menu. Some of the flavors include, Captain America, Rockin’ Rainbow and Hang-over helper … WOW! Where was that one 40 years ago when I needed it?
It sounds delicious and I’m sure nutritious although I didn’t see Metamucil as one of the flavors. Anyway, it’s a fairly new business in Oelwein and it would be worth a look.
• • •
Prom coordinator Liz Stange is requesting Junior students and their parents attend a pre-prom meeting Monday, March 6, from 6-7 p.m. in the high school cafeteria regarding plans for this spring’s prom. This is your opportunity to show your stuff Juniors. Bring your ideas.
• • •
Oelwein High School Choir Concert is at 7 p.m. Tuesday night at the William’s Center for the Performing Arts. Come for free and watch these future stars!
• • •
I heard the Amish Power Ball is up to 4 dozen eggs!