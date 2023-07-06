Just as summer school ends, Oelwein Parks and Rec is filling in the entertainment void by offering “popsicles in the parks.” These will be on three Thursdays starting on July 6 at Reidy Park, 10 a.m., July 13, Platts Park at 10 a.m. and July 20 at the Aquatic Center, at 1 p.m. The July 20 event will be the grand finale with Fareway upping the ante with FREE root beer floats at the concession stand area. Parents mark your calendars.
• • •
As I write this, progress is being made at the Williams Center for the Performing Arts and Little Husky Learning Center. I see a fleet of Service Master vehicles here, doing what they do best. A personal note to Ron and Marilyn Burkhart. Don’t you wish you were part of all this excitement now?
• • •
Linda Murphy and Sandie Graf are keeping close tabs on EVERY STEP of the cleanup and repair hoping desperately to keep their August 19th show, The Complete Beatles Tribute performance, on schedule. Many of us old people are looking forward to this performance, as surely, we will complement the onstage entertainers as we can sing along with all those tunes. The appropriate opening song would be…”We all live in a yellow submarine…” Ok, maybe that’s not funny to Linda and Sandie but I know you’re getting a chuckle out of this as you read this.
• • •
The disaster of the water main break within the Williams Center has caused a terrible mess and will no doubt be an expensive fix. But the timing of the break seemed to be a silver lining inside of a black cloud of this calamity. There is most often a bright side to any catastrophe. No one was hurt! There is no damage that can’t be fixed and something good may come out of this. Be patient and have trust in this school administration. They will be making some very weighty decisions in the weeks to come.
• • •
The sesquicentennial is only a week away. Lots of planning has gone into this celebration. We are expecting many, many visitors, and homecomings. There is a long list of events scheduled: cemetery walks, several reunion bands, several reunions, food vendors downtown, and don’t forget the time capsule vault near the library. Soooooo, so much more. Something for everyone.
And if that isn’t enough, OCAD’s going to squeeze in a Party in the Park on Thursday for a centennial warm up. I can’t wait to show off this event to those who have left Oelwein for the bright city lights. Party in the Park will be a great way to welcome home those who come back early.
• • •
The Sesquicentennial parade committee, through negotiations with city officials, has achieved a longer route than originally planned. Not the one they wanted, but a route that adds several more blocks available for onlookers. The damage at the Mealey Hotel and the lack of police availability created this parade conundrum. Now a compromise has been struck that includes a one block detour to the west around the hotel, along the Legion parking lot and back to Strang’s corner then south again to 4th St. SW. The parade will disassemble near the Oakland Cemetery.
• • •
There is already a record number of parade entries and regardless of the path it needs to take, I’m sure visitors will adapt with understanding and enjoy this historic event. Linda Payne, (Oelwein150parade@gmail.com) co-organizer of the parade committee, has urged anyone interested in joining the parade to get a registration form filled out and sent in or they will not be able to join the others in the procession.
The lack of police officers creates another problem, so the committee are asking anyone who can help guard one of the many intersections to volunteer as a road guard. Contact Anthony Ricchio at 319-509-0510. They need your help.
• • •
I was reading an article in the latest Legion Magazine that schools don’t teach civics and patriotism lessons like we were taught when we were kids. We here in Oelwein are very fortunate to have a teacher who bucks that trend. Fifth Grade Social Studies teacher Tammy (Lincoln) Stasi has been my go-to-teacher for veterans and patriotic projects for many years.
The American Legion has always tried to get our youth involved in a myriad of programs: Boys/Girls State, Fifth Grade Flag Essays, Legion Poppy projects and letters to veterans returning home from the biannual Honor Flights. Although these projects may be outside the scope of Mrs. Stasi’s core lesson plans, she incorporates them smoothly and willingly into her yearly curriculum.
She explained to me that her core social studies course outline is divided into four sections, beginning in the fall with studying the constitution. As the year progresses Stasi tells her students that, “Through our country’s history, mistakes have been made but we Americans are like family. We learn from these mistakes to make it a better nation.” Her philosophy echoes the first sentence of our constitution that states… “We the People of the United States, in Order to form a more perfect Union…”
• • •
Tammy headed up many other activities that included sponsoring local soldiers deployed overseas. She also organized the Veterans Day program at Wings Park for 15 years until it got too large and had to be moved to the Williams Center. We are very lucky to have Tammy Stasi teaching our kids the importance of patriotism, love for our country and respect for our veterans.
• • •
I finally got 8 hours of sleep. Took me four days, but whatever.