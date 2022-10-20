Support quality local journalism. Become a subscriber.

Didn't get a chance to finish your story? Purchase a day pass digital subscription and you'll receive unlimited online access for one day (24 hours). You will have immediate access upon completion of your purchase.

Around Town

The Columbus Club, formerly the Knights of Columbus, is open for rentals under new management.

 JAKE BLITSCH | Oelwein Daily Register

When it comes to kids, I’m a tease and a jokester. All my school bus kids know that, and certainly my own children. Yes, I know I’m messing with their minds. I’ll often chuckle and say, “Now you know why my own children are in therapy.”

There are two little girls (well they’re not little anymore) that always help put up flags on Memorial Day and with their mom, Christy Nielsen, decorate Veterans Park on patriotic holidays. Their names are Ava and Emma. Since they were little, I’ve always called them Ava and Gabor. They used to look at me like I was crazy but as they got older, they just roll their eyes and accept it. To prove this, sometimes now when I see them together, I’ll ask who’s who, one of them will volunteer, “I’m Ava and she’s Gabor.” (Insert eye-roll emoji).

Trending Food Videos