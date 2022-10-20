Around Town

When it comes to kids, I’m a tease and a jokester. All my school bus kids know that, and certainly my own children. Yes, I know I’m messing with their minds. I’ll often chuckle and say, “Now you know why my own children are in therapy.”
There are two little girls (well they’re not little anymore) that always help put up flags on Memorial Day and with their mom, Christy Nielsen, decorate Veterans Park on patriotic holidays. Their names are Ava and Emma. Since they were little, I’ve always called them Ava and Gabor. They used to look at me like I was crazy but as they got older, they just roll their eyes and accept it. To prove this, sometimes now when I see them together, I’ll ask who’s who, one of them will volunteer, “I’m Ava and she’s Gabor.” (Insert eye-roll emoji).
Please don’t forget the American Legion Fall Supper tonight. Doors open at 4:30 p.m. closing at 6:30 p.m. (and they will have carry outs) to get some mouthwatering ham and cheesy potatoes. We don’t set a price because we want everyone to be able to join us, so we simply ask for a free will donation, but please be generous.
Friends of the Library are in the middle of their book sale right now. If you are a serious book worm this is the place you need to be. Open during regular library hours.
Christmas time is sneaking up on us and OCAD is planning their 20th Annual Olde Tyme Christmas on Friday evening, Dec. 2. This event brings a lot of vendors to Oelwein and that brings a lot of buyers to our downtown. One objective for this event is to bring the buyers and the sellers together but there is SO much more going that evening. Just about something for everyone. It’s certainly a great night for the kids. I’m not going into much detail about everything that is going on, but the OCAD girls wanted me to remind vendors that registration for a space is coming up very soon. The deadline is Nov. 1, 2022. If you want details call the OCAD office at 319-283 1105. As the Plaza is closed, the vendor event will be held in the lower level of the Veridian building, 1 WEST.
The Columbus Club, formerly the Knights of Columbus, has a new manager, Kory Ginther. Jim Gallagher has been running the club for several years but because of health issues, has retired. Jim spent a lot of time organizing the club which attracted many rentals, reunions, wedding receptions and much more. As the club is mainly set up as rental facility, and not open daily, there are different business benefits and obstacles.
Ginther promised to follow Gallagher’s successes to make sure the public is comfortable with renting the Columbus Club. He wants you to be assured this facility can fulfill their customers’ expectations. Kory has worked in this profession and has a lot of experience in most aspects of the food service industry and bartending.
Ginther has been active in his new role for two months. He’s already worked a birthday party, a wedding reception, and a class reunion.
“He’s stepped up and has been doing a great job for us,” said board member Tracy Tafolla. “I think he’s going to be a good fit for the services we plan to offer to this community.”
Columbus Club is sponsoring a Hunters’ Breakfast on Saturday morning, Oct. 29. This is the first day of pheasant hunting season, and they will be serving from 6:30- 9 a.m. Of course, they hope to attract area hunters, but they want you to know it is open to the public.
This breakfast is a revival of an event that the Boy Scouts Troop 49 used to sponsor back in the 70’s, in the basement of Sacred Heart. Some people I remember involved were: Gaylen Rundle, Bob Link, Dick Henshaw, Lynn Kellogg and others. Most of these adults that helped put it on are gone and I imagine those Boy Scouts could be grandparents by now.
For reservations or more details about the Columbus Club’s availability, call 319-283-1571
I know Veterans Day is still a couple weeks away, but I want to invite ALL veterans and their families to a Veterans Day program at the Williams Center Friday, Nov. 11, at 10 a.m. This will be in conjunction with Oelwein school students. The band and the choir will be performing.
I would like to make a special invitation to any WWII or Korean War era veterans to be our guest on stage. If you know any of these special veterans, please try to get them at this event or contact the American Legion (319-283-2964) and we will arrange transportation.
Have a great week and keep the “bags of bags” coming for the Food Pantry. They can use all you give.