This article is somewhat sparse of information, so let me explain. For the last week I’ve been in Atlanta, Georgia, attending my grandson Xavier’s graduation ceremony. It was a 3-hour event with 750 seniors graduating. While scrolling through the names of the many graduates in the program, I noticed over 50% of the class were of Indian descent. India, not the native Indians. The Valedictorian and the Class President were of that nationality and most sported on the graduation gown adornments of scholastic excellence. They no doubt will be America’s future leaders in many aspects of our lives, and I believe we will be a better country for embracing that diversity.
I knew I was in a big city environment when I learned it would be held in an arena comparable to the Wells Fargo Arena in Des Moines. There was a long line getting into the venue, but it was understandable when I got closer and noticed we would enter through a “magnetometer” (metal detector), AND a handheld wand. No problems, just big-city culture shock, I guess.
Be it ever so humble, there’s no place like home.
• • •
Author Betty Brandt Passick, originally of Fairbank, will teach a journaling workshop at the Oelwein Library. Attendees will be provided with a journal and taught how to journal through writing, drawing, photos, and mapping. No prior experience is required. Ms. Passick’s presentation is sponsored by the Friends of the Library. Mark your calendar for Wednesday, June 7, from 6-7:30 p.m. Passick is the author of a series of historical crime novels.
• • •
While we’re strolling through the library and at times getting “shushed,” I saw a poster advertising the Oelwein Public Library presenting their 7th Annual Art Show. All you budding artists and you accomplished Picassos are encouraged to submit your masterpiece to be judged by local judges and library patrons . Submissions will be accepted May 29, until noon, June 1st. Don’t be shy. This could be your Andy Warhol moment. Call the library at 283-1515 for more information.
• • •
Oelwein Famers Market has been open for a week and seems to be thriving. The hours are from 8-11 a.m. on Fridays and 3-6 p.m. on Mondays. It is held in the south city parking lot near the log cabin. Residents 60 years and older maybe be eligible for financial help in getting some of these local, homegrown fresh fruits and vegetables. Visit the NE Iowa Area Agency on the Agency site; https://www.nei3a.org and scroll to “Famers Markets” for eligibility information and applications.
• • •
Monday is Memorial Day. The hundreds of flags, big and small, always give me happy goose bumps. I hope many of you will come out to Woodlawn Monday morning, 10 a.m., to hear Lt. Colonel Jason Hornberg share his rise from Sacred Heart kindergarten to a well-respected senior officer in the Iowa National Guard.
Part of the service Monday will be the reading of the names and the toll of the bell for our local veterans who have passed since last year’s program. We try to keep a list as we honor them at their funeral service. But lately we don’t always get the opportunity for that because many times there is no funeral, or we are not notified of their passing. Saying that, I guess we’ll need to apologize in advance if we’ve missed your loved one’s name in our service.
• • •
I saw in a news post that Levi Strauss will be sharing a 150 birthday with us this year. I’m sure our celebration will be bigger. By the way, have you taken the opportunity to stop in the OCAD office to look at the 150-souvenir shop yet?
The Oelwein Sesquicentennial books are in. It is a reprinting of the first centennial book with the added last fifty years to catch you up to date with Oelwein history. They have a huge selection of Oelwein items that you may want to share with your far away children or other relatives.
• • •
Today is the last day of school. I do know there are many organized summer activities planned to keep the kids busy through June anyway. The Aquatic Center will be opened tomorrow. That’s not just a swimming pool, it’s a social gathering place for our youth and adults.
• • •
Sacred Heart Catholic Daughters garage sale is just around the corner. They will start accepting donations on Tuesday, May 30, usually from 9- to 6 p.m. until June 5, with some variation of times, but not Sunday, June 4. The sale will run June 19-23, from 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. This sale gets bigger every year and help is needed. For more info call Pam at 319-283-0885.
• • •
Some of the VFW guys have adopted the maintenance of Veterans Park. Mike Cole, Al Baldwin and Dale Steen and others have spent several hours there this spring. It’s beginning to have an Arlington Cemetery look. The grounds look very well-manicured and with the generosity of Norby’s Farm Fleet, there are several flowerpots enhancing the beauty of the park.
We are still taking orders for bricks if you have a beloved veteran you would like to honor. Call me, 319-240-0592, I can help you through the process.