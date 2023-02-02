The city snowplows must have been out all-night Saturday. I was out early Sunday morning, and the streets were clear of snow and ready for traffic by 7 a.m. Good job street department. Kudos…(as Kaye would say).
• • •
Don’t forget the library’s Chocolate and More event. It’s coming up next Friday, Feb. 10, from 4:30- 7 p.m. in the library meeting room. Music by OHS soloists.
This is the major fundraiser of the year for the Friends of the Library. The Friends do so much to support our library programs, book selection and the aesthetics of our beautiful facility. Please support them by attending this event.
• • •
Remember I told you in an earlier column about the renovation at the Hacienda-Del Rio (a.k.a.) the Mexican restaurant. The work has been slow but steady and now it is time to once again, enjoy their Mexican cuisine.
They are open for business across the street and as I promised, it was worth the wait. The elegant southwestern decor greets you with the thought of warmer locations and a feeling that you should have worn your sombrero. All the tables and booths are colorful and bright. Very festive and as always, the food is delicious. Check it out.
• • •
I had a chance to tour and observe the operation at the Plentiful Pantry this week. Many dedicated volunteers do a magnificent job serving area people in need of food assistance. They make the process simple and discreet, and their clients leave knowing they will have some food on their family’s table for a while.
But none of this could be possible without generous benefactors like Fareway, Dollar Fresh, NE Iowa Community Foundation, Kwik Star, NE Iowa Food Bank, Quaker Oats, Iowa Food Hub, Tyson Foods, and USDA. There are also many donations made from compassionate businesses and individuals who care.
With more than 300 registered customers in need, the donated food doesn’t stay on the shelf long. The process is a little different from other food distribution facilities. These customers walk around with a shopping cart, and they choose from the shelves what they may want. Of course, the food shelves are limited in variety but there is meat, dry foods, and personal hygiene items available. The Plentiful Pantry has variable store hours so they can accommodate their customer’s different schedules. Customers can come in weekly. They are open Monday 10-noon, Tuesday 5-7 p.m., Wednesday 4-6 p.m.,Thursday 1-3 p.m.
If you have questions about eligibility, would like to volunteer or make a donation, please email Mark Levin at marklevin6789@gmail.com or call Plentiful Pantry at 319-238-8400 during open hours. Bags of bags are also appreciated.
• • •
If you go to the Google machine and ask about Iowa Hawkeye’s phenomenal woman’s basketball team, Caitlin Clark’s name is sure to pop up. Did you know that Clark has an Oelwein connection? OK, it’s a stretch but for 4 years at Dowling Catholic High School, Clark’s head coach mentored her and honed her natural skills. Who is her head coach, you may ask? Kristin Meyer, 2002 Oelwein High School grad! Kristin is the daughter of Mike and Kay Meyer.
Kristin was not only a very talented high school basketball, tennis, volleyball player and band member, she was also a scholastic super star in high school and college. She graduated with distinction from Iowa State University in December of 2005 and if you are doing the math, that’s just a little over three years. But there’s more! In addition to her college studies, Kristin was hired by the Nevada School District to coach freshman girls’ basketball, 8th grade girls’ volleyball and assisted with varsity girls’ basketball.
After sporting a very prestigious degree from ISU, and a master’s from degree Simpson College in Indianola, she joined the teaching staff at Nevada. As a seasoned coach in that school system, it wasn’t long before Meyer was elevated to girls’ varsity basketball coach. In 2015, Coach Meyer took the Nevada Cubs to win a state title and at the end of that year, was named Class 3A Coach of the Year. The following year her team again reached the final tournament game but came up short. Back-to-back title games is still very impressive.
Her successes at Nevada caught the attention of the athletic director from perennial sports powerhouse, Dowling Catholic in Des Moines. Meyer was asked to coach girls’ varsity basketball, replacing the dual-head coaching staff of Bob and Sharon Hansen. The Hansens retired after coaching that school for 46 years, closing with 775 wins and 6 state girls basketball titles. Coach Meyer has been at Dowling Catholic for 6 years and has taken her teams to the state tournament 5 times.
Through my research for this story, I have been amazed by Kristin, whom I’ve known since she was a student at Sacred Heart. In a podcast I listened to called, “the Shooters Touch” she mentioned her love for Nevada and thought she would be there until her retirement.
“The Dowling head coach position came out of nowhere,” she said. “I didn’t go looking for it, they came to me. I went to a Catholic elementary school in my hometown of Oelwein and the faith component at Dowling, helped eased my decision.”
Coach Meyer has been described as a “serial coach.” She liked playing basketball, tennis, and volleyball, but her real love is coaching. She has had an illustrious career she can be proud of, and Kristin, Oelwein is proud of you!