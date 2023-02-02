Support quality local journalism. Become a subscriber.

An Oelwein connection

(L-R) Caitlin Clark and head coach Kristin Meyer. Clark had just fouled out with 1:30 left in the game. She had scored 42 points in a three-overtime game. Dowling won the game.

 Photo by Tom Donahue

The city snowplows must have been out all-night Saturday. I was out early Sunday morning, and the streets were clear of snow and ready for traffic by 7 a.m. Good job street department. Kudos…(as Kaye would say).

• • •

