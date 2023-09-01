I love learning about Oelwein history but it’s so easy to spiral around and around when asking locals what they remember about this and that. Here’s a case in point: I’ve learned that the old M & W Appliance building on West Charles Street has been sold recently. Then I find out the new owner, Beth Binder, has a sub-story of her own. I’ll get back to that later, otherwise I’ll make you dizzy just reading this.
According to local historians and the Fayette County Beacon site, the structure was built in 1916 as a store that once was the home of Pure Foods Grocery store. In the thirties, Mr. Will Smith was the proprietor. The west side had an abundance of grocery stores … in the day.
• • •
Ray Williams was doing appliance repair in a small building in downtown Oelwein. Vern Meyer was doing radio and TV repair at his residence on North Frederick. They combined their expertise and eventually purchased the vacant grocery store on West Charles in the late ‘50s and started M & W Appliance. Ray passed and Vern continued the business for many years and teamed up with Doug Burkey for four years and ran it as M & W Appliance and Burkey TV. After Vern died, Burkey moved on, and Verla Meyers, daughter Kathy and her husband Neal Fuller kept the store open for a while. They closed the doors in 1996. The building was purchased a couple of times by some entrepreneurs but never anything that served the community. This summer it was sold to Beth Binder who, for the time being, may be using it for a series of garage sales. “Then I don’t know what I’ll be doing with it. Looking for ideas I guess, but it’s in very good shape and it has a working freight elevator in it,” Binder said.
The sub-story is that Beth and her husband Larry moved here from Pennsylvania with East Penn Co. They love it here and she has also convinced two of her brothers to move to Oelwein. They, too, are enjoying the warmth of our small-town atmosphere.
• • •
Oh, what we can accomplish when we work together. “Gooder” news about the bowling alley. Viper Lanes, thanks to Oelwein Chamber and Area Development, Oelwein Community Schools (school bowlers), and Community Bank of Oelwein, is planning (fingers crossed) on reopening for league and open bowling by Nov. 1. They will be asking for volunteers to help with some things inside the building as they get closer to that date. Watch this space.
• • •
Last January, I wrote a story about Jon Latham of Oelwein and the many, many hours he volunteers for this community every week. The picture associated with the article was Jon ringing the Salvation Army bell at Fareway. Last Friday evening Jon tangled with a deer on 13th Avenue, north of the cemetery, while riding his motorcycle. He got hurt pretty badly and will be laid up for a couple of months. He needs your prayers, and the family asks for privacy until he’s in better shape to respond to all of his friends. He does so much for this town and his family, and we all need him back as soon as possible.
• • •
As printed in the ODR on Saturday, Arnold Motor Supply has purchased the holdings of Barron Motor supply. One never knows what initiates these corporate purchases. Personally, I wondered if this whole shift of events didn’t have something to do with Barron Motors letting Russ McNamara retire too early at the Oelwein store, causing panic at corporate headquarters. (I made that up.)
• • •
WHO KNEW!!! Another reader tip sent me to what I think is an amazing story. Have you ever wondered how a mechanic gets into those impossible corners in a vehicle’s engine compartment? In many of the new vehicles there’s hardly room in that engine cavity for both a hand and a wrench. This story is about a novel technique to gain 360-degree access to just about any nut or bolt that needs to be removed for the successful motor repair. Mechanics Jeff Mohlis and Zach Shannon of Advanced Automotive in Oelwein simply remove the obstacles in their way, such as anything above the drivetrain of the vehicle, namely the body.
• • •
This is accomplished on some repairs by detaching bolts, hoses, and electrical wiring from the body away from the chassis and hoisting the body above their workspace. They say it takes about an hour and a half to accomplish the detachment and hour and a half to reattach when finished. Of course, the advantage is easier, QUICKER (-$$) access to problem.
In most cases there are system standards that suggest how much time (cost $$) it should take to make any repair. For the newer complex vehicles, new technology is needed to fix or maintain anything. I find it difficult to even change oil in my car anymore. Imagine the time requirement for something much more complicated? I’ve heard scary stories that in some cases, the front fender has to be removed from certain vehicles to replace a dead battery.
The body of the vehicle is the last thing attached to the drivetrain (tires, transmission, engine) while going through the assembly line. The factory workers up until that point always have full access to the engine compartment. So why not the mechanic down the street?
• • •
Those who read my column are happier, more intelligent, and better-looking than those who don’t according to a study I made up.