Well, here it is boys and girls. My 52nd Around Town column. Remember when this started, I was just supposed to be filling in for my dear friend and mentor, Kaye Frazer. Who knew I’d still be writing a year later. NOT ME!!
I really do appreciate all your kind comments and ideas. I thank the Daily Register for not giving me the “hook,” even after the pee story.
I have a new appreciation for all reporters now, trying to come up with fresh stories to write about day after day. Thank you to my faithful readers and even those that read my column by accident and wonder what planet they got this guy from.
With the publisher’s and your permission, I will continue this weekly experiment until you get tired of me.
• • •
Oelwein’s sesquicentennial celebration is going to be big. I’m sure I’ve said that before but after every planning meeting I attend, I am blown away at all the events that are going to happen in those three days in July — the 14th, 15th, and 16th. And as if Deb and Carolyn at (the real) OCAD aren’t filling up their plate with more great ideas for these days, they are still having Party in the Park on the Thursday before, July 13th. They are gluttons for punishment and we’re lucky to have them. I know there are a lot of Oelwein alumni coming home for the “sq-centennial” and having their class reunions. If they all show up a day early, the Thursday before, they are going to see an event that rocks this town 4 times a summer. That’s a Sara Lee event. Nobody doesn’t like Party in the Park!
• • •
The area nurseries are kicking off their spring plant-a-palooza soon.
Linda Manske at Corner Market is excited about a couple of new plants she thinks the “green-thumbers” are going to love.
Cuphea (don’t need to pronounce it, I just have to type it), is a new variety that will have hummingbirds flocking to your garden in grand display (my words, not Linda’s). There are two varieties: Funny face and Cherry bells. Also, new this year, yellow peony bushes. Run out to the Corner Market quick and be the first on your block to show off these very rare plant specimens.
• • •
Darryl at Cannon’s Greenhouse in Westgate told me about a new tree called a Twisty Baby Locust. It’s an ornamental tree that doesn’t grow too tall, maybe 10 to 12 feet. Kind of contorted (his words not mine). Very eye catching. Then he had another bit of news he couldn’t wait to tell me about. Last year they put up a huge new flagpole and landscaped around it. That area now has two replica canons to adorn the flag exhibit. Get it? Canons at Cannon’s Greenhouse. See attached photo.
• • •
I stuck my head into “Get R’ Fried” the other day. I was amazed at the very unique menu. Fair week every day and you don’t have to wait for the hot sticky weather of summer! Your favorite fried foods and funnel cake, right down the street to 841 South Frederick. Trophies adorn the walls celebrating their exquisite cuisine in state and county fair competitions.
• • •
This is news to me, but I had a tip about an unsolved murder in Oelwein in 1926. Jane Vigoletti lived on Third Ave W and was found near her home, a victim of strangulation. I’ve done some snooping on the story and I found several others have already published stories about this mystery. I realize this would be considered a “cold case,” and maybe it’s a long shot, but I’d be interested if Chief Logan has any new leads on this.
• • •
OK!!! You heard it first right here. The “Cowtippers” will be playing at the Oelwein Coliseum on Saturday, April 29. Their Facebook page describes them this way; The Cowtippers are DEDICATED to bringing you the best of the Classic Country Music genre! Billed as a ”Show You Can Dance To,” we feature seven of the most talented folks in the Midwest, who strive for authenticity and to help you step back in time for a little while!”
They have played in most of the major casinos and ballrooms around the Midwest and they are very excited to play at the historic Coliseum Ballroom in Oelwein.
We’ve all enjoyed tribute bands of different distinctions, specific to our taste. If you like ANY kind of Country and Western music and you love to dance, this band will hit ALL your favorites. Show up on April 29, but, be rested because you’re going to be tired by the time you leave.
And by the way, there is no connection between the Cowtippers Band and the county fair cow chippers. The latter event requires a whole different skill set!