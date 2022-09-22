Support quality local journalism. Become a subscriber.

Didn't get a chance to finish your story? Purchase a day pass digital subscription and you'll receive unlimited online access for one day (24 hours). You will have immediate access upon completion of your purchase.

Around Town

New awning at the Oelwein American Legion.

 JAKE BLITSCH | Oelwein Daily Register

Congratulations to Oelwein Schools for the great 2022 Homecoming festivities last Thursday and Friday. Jamie Knowles and Lesley Yearous co-organized most all the events but Mrs. Yearous was quick to say they” had nothing to do with the citywide “teepeeing.” I’m sure no one could buy a roll of toilet paper anywhere in town on Friday morning.

Congratulations to Kevin Minton, chosen as Grand Marshal of the homecoming parade and pep rally. He was very deserving of that honor. Kevin is one of the most industrious, hardworking, kind men in this city.

Tags

Trending Food Videos