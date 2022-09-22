Around Town

Congratulations to Oelwein Schools for the great 2022 Homecoming festivities last Thursday and Friday. Jamie Knowles and Lesley Yearous co-organized most all the events but Mrs. Yearous was quick to say they” had nothing to do with the citywide “teepeeing.” I’m sure no one could buy a roll of toilet paper anywhere in town on Friday morning.
Congratulations to Kevin Minton, chosen as Grand Marshal of the homecoming parade and pep rally. He was very deserving of that honor. Kevin is one of the most industrious, hardworking, kind men in this city.
Congratulations to this year’s King and Queen, Tyrone Armstead and Emma Smock and their courts. The afternoon pep-rally in the high school gym was attended by every student in the district. I know how loud a bus can get with 60 kids confined in that mobile student transportation module (bus). Put 1,250 kids in a packed gym charged up with the expectation of winning the game and pure adrenaline and loud isn’t an adequate description … and it worked. The Huskies did indeed rock the Jesup J-Hawks.
The big surprise of the pep rally was the secret personality inside the husky costume. Principal Tim Hadley, who has been away at National Guard duty most of the spring and summer, revealed himself in an awkward shed of the husky fur.
It was obvious that his presence has been missed at the school and the student audience went wild to see him back and joining this program.
“One man’s trash is another man’s treasure.” I’m sure you’ve heard that old saying before. With the pending demolition of the Plaza, their Board has offered much of the building attachments and equipment to non-profits in this area.
The American Legion and the VFW grabbed on to the black awnings that used to adorn the south and west sides of the building. For the Legion we had some very talented and ambitious members that got right on that. Carrol Schult, Bob Bennet, Paul Nicolay and I hear they shanghaied Steve Shaner at a weak moment. The group removed the large awning from the front of the plaza and installed it on the south side of the Legion building in a couple hours. They did that while I was still thumbing, incoherently, through the yellow pages looking for a contractor who might be interested in doing the job. Sometimes you have to learn to just get out of the way.
The VFW also was able to join in the cannibalization of the Plaza, getting three awnings, that really dressed up their building on South Frederick. Chuck Geilenfeld, Dale Steen, John McBride, Jim Tafolla, Pat Kelly and Buzzy Bush were the pretend engineers on that transition. Ask them sometime how far you can open a door inside an awning. I’m not telling you the answer but let’s just say it wouldn’t have passed the fire code and YES, there was a lot of fingerpointing.
I’m glad that Warner Frazer and Michael Ryan of our area were able to take part in the latest Honor Flight out of Waterloo. It is a great trip and a very long day. Thanks to all the sponsors that make this patriotic journey to our nation’s capital possible. All veterans should get this opportunity once in their lives.
Al Baldwin of Oelwein went on an Honor Flight out of Cedar Rapids Tuesday. Al had a bout of Covid the last three weeks, and his pending flight played heavy on his mind. He got over it but laid low, not wanting to tempt fate and miss his chance for his Sept. 20 trip.
The next Williams Center for the Arts program looks wonderful.
Broadway Tonight Live! I’m not sure I should go though. I’ve been kind of a Broadway geek ever since I was a kid. The problem is I know most of the words to most of the Broadway songs and when I’m in close proximity to the music, I have a tendency to break out in song. I don’t suppose the performers would appreciate me turning their show into a sing-along.
Last time I’ll bring it up. The dedication ceremony for the Saur-King Jet Plaza will be Sunday afternoon at 1 p.m. at City Park. It’s a day of honor and respect for Walt Saur and Royce King. If not for them, the Jet would not be part of our city’s landscape, part of your youth, and your children’s and grandchildren’s childhood memories. Come see all the beautiful renovations of the jet area. Bring a lawn chair.
Please take time to come to the park and join their families in a show of gratitude for Walt’s and Royce’s lasting contribution to our city.